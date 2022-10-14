Chuck Deery retiring after 36 seasons managing La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway

WEST SALEM — Chuck Deery can pinpoint when he first realized how much he might be missing in his life.

“About two years ago, I was not able to attend one of my nieces and nephews weddings,” Deery said. “It was one of the many weddings I’d missed because I was committed to doing this job here, and I realized I’m missing out on that portion of my life.

"When I hit 60, I said, ‘I’ve been doing this for 50 years.’ Every summer, every Saturday I’ve committed to work in this industry and it’s time for a change for me.”

Deery oversaw his final race day Sunday as the general manager of La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. For 35 seasons starting back in 1987, Deery has overseen operations of the track and its Oktoberfest events while helping develop events and divisions that transcend the divisions.

Deery and his family were wished well on their retirement after the Oktoberfest 200 on Sunday in front of the fans. Family is a big part in Deery’s decision to step away from the sport.

“I made a commitment to my wife that we’ll start doing stuff together during the summer on weekends,” Deery said. “I have no regrets for what I’ve done the last 51 years. It’s been great to see this business grow and maintain relationships that this racetrack has created. … It’s truly a family. We all share a love for the sport, the drama it provides, and like any other sport you get addicted to the gamesmanship of how it’s played.”

Family is what got Deery into auto racing when he was young. Deery started working in motorsports at his family’s track — Rockford Speedway in Rockford, Illinois — at just 10 years old. At least that’s how he remembers it.

“I think 10, but it’s like a family farm,” Deery said. “I know I was working before that. I might have gotten paid at 10.”

The Deery family helped create a national hit in the Trailer Race of Destruction, started at Rockford. Deery is also credited by Gregg McKarns, his partner at Motorsports Management, with the start of the Hornets division in the late 90s that sparked a new feeder and support series for weekly tracks across the country.

In 2000, Deery was named the 25th recipient of the Auto Racing Promoter of the Year award. It was the same honor his father, Hugh Deery, won in 1976. His mother, Jody Deery, also won the award in 1994.

McKarns said there was another quality about Deery that has made him a valuable part of the auto racing industry.

“His leadership through promoter’s meetings that we all attend,” McKarns said. “He’s always willing to help a new promoter, even a veteran promoter, make their business better.

“I’m extremely happy for him. There’s not a lot of people in our industry who get to have that kind of career, especially with the accolades of promoter of the year and event of the year with Oktoberfest along with his weekly events. I’m glad he’s retiring on his own terms.”

McKarns described Deery as the guy steering the ship at the Fairgrounds Speedway, but the retiring Deery had a different way to describe his work with the track staff.

“It’s a team effort,” Deery said. “All I did was drive the bus they were pushing.”

The man taking over as general manager is one of those track workers. Austin Wells has experience working under Deery at La Crosse and under McKarns at Madison International Speedway with the hope of bringing fresh ideas to the format of weekly racing.

“I know I’m sort of an antique when it comes to how some of this world has changed and we have a young guy who’s very interested in doing it who’s got young ideas and a fresh approach to things. On the business side, it was an excellent choice to bring Austin Wells. He’s going to come in the same age as when I operated this race track.”

It’s not goodbye forever for Deery, just see you later. He said he’ll be at the track banquet come this winter and will probably still stop by the track during the week, but he'll try to avoid race days in fairness to Wells.

“I’m not going to go anywhere, and that’s the nice part about it,” Deery said. “The machine the way it’s been running will continue through changes, and I’ll only be a phone call away. I’ll probably come out here on Mondays, but if I’m here during racing events, everyone is going to come to me and it’ll defeat the purpose of having new management.

“I would not be leaving if I wasn’t comfortable. You don’t leave your baby with a pitbull. It’s in good hands, and we're all blessed that things are going to continue. Some things will be different, but that’s OK.”

Much of the conversation after his recognition Sunday was about what Deery would do with his retirement. Some said fishing. McKarns said he hopes they can share a few drinks. Deery had something else in mind.

“I am unemployed now," he said, "so I’ll probably need a job.”