FOUNTAIN CITY — Bad weather has claimed another weekend of racing at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, this time with heavy rain leading to the postponement of the remainder of the Dairyland Showdown.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series called off Friday’s racing early that afternoon before the league and track officials decided to cancel and reschedule the two remaining dates of the event.

World of Outlaws will return on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to run the remainder of the scheduled event. The Aug. 31 feature has seen its winner’s purse rise to $10,000 while the main event on Sept. 1 will reward $20,000 to the victor.

“The Dairyland Showdown is a fan-favorite event at a facility our competitors enjoy, as well,” World of Outlaws series director Steve Francis said in a press release Friday. “This heavy storm is just preventing us from being able to race this weekend, but fortunately working with everyone at Mississippi Thunder and at Deer Creek we are able to put together a new set of races leading into Labor Day that will be spectacular.”

Brandon Sheppard and Cade Dillard were the Late Model winners on Thursday night. Brandon Davis won the Thursday USRA Modified feature.

Three-day tickets and passes will be honored when the series returns. Those unable to attend can mail their tickets in for a refund before June 6 to 1140 72nd Avenue, Minnesota City, MN 55959.