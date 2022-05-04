Dairyland Showdown: Jake Timm hopes to make noise in stacked Late Model field

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Among the World of Outlaws Late Model Series field to run this weekend in the Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City are countless combined championships and feature winners.

The fans of the speedway will have a familiar face to root for in Jake Timm of Winona. Jake — the son of track owner Bob Timm and a regular of the Modified series at the 3/8th mile dirt oval — entered the Dairyland Showdown last year and made feature races both nights.

This year, the event expands to three days with feature races Thursday, Friday and Saturday from the returning World of Outlaws Late Models Series and the United States Modified Touring Series — an addition to this year’s event and the first time both series race together.

“It’s really awesome,” Jake Timm said. “My family has owned this track since 2008, my dad raced there, my grandfather raced there. It’s one of those things that’s been in the making for a very long time. They’ve put in a lot of work to get the place to where it’s at.”

The World of Outlaws is among the most competitive levels of dirt racing, and the competition should be ramped up even higher this season with a 75-lap main event Saturday paying out $50,000 to the winner. While late models are a regular fixture at MTS, Timm said the World of Outlaws are “a whole other level.”

“They’re the professional level of what we do,” Timm said. “We get guys coming all over the country, the best in the world, to try and win $50,000. It’s really something else. There’s really no comparison.”

The 25-year old’s knowledge of the track paid dividends last season. Timm finished seventh in the one of two World of Outlaws races at the Dairyland Showdown last year, his best finish over sporadic entries in the series.

Timm returns to the event this year with confidence, but knows he’ll have to adjust his driving style to hang with the World of Outlaws regulars.

“I still haven’t exactly found out what I have to do,” Timm said. “It’s max aggression and you can’t make any mistakes. Our car is good and I know this place almost as well as anyone. It’s a little different this year. There’s going to be more competition than there was last year but I’m looking forward to it.”

CHAMPIONS HIT OUTLAW SERIES: The World of Outlaws Late Models will race in 40-lap features on Thursday and Friday before the 75-lap feature to wrap up the weekend Saturday.

The points leader — Dennis Erb Jr. from Carpentersville, Illinois — will hope for better luck this year at MTS after finishing outside the top ten in both Dairyland Showdown races. Max Blair from Centerville, Pennsylvania, sits second in points but has no prior experience on the track in Fountain City.

“The Reaper” Ryan Gustin of Marshalltown, Iowa, jumps from the USMTS to World of Outlaws with five previous wins at MTS.

A slew of multi-time national champions from various series will be entered for the event. Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Illinois — the winner of the last three World of Outlaws Late Model series championships — won one race in the Dairyland Showdown last year and hopes to repeat.

Jonathan Davenport — three-time Lucas Oil Late Model champion out of Blairsville, Georgia — enters off a win last week at Bristol Motor Speedway while four-time DIRTcar champion Bobby Pierce out of Oakwood, Illinois, returns to the series for the first time in 2022.

USMTS RETURNS: The USMTS Modifieds returns to action at MTS after a month-long hiatus. Dustin Sorenson out of Rochester, Minnesota, enters as the points leader with plenty of experience on the Fountain City dirt. Sorenson won three races in seven entries in the track’s Modified division last season and won at the track in the USMTS series in 2020.

The driver second in the points is Jason Hughes out of Watts, Oklahoma. The 47-year old veteran with 155 USMTS wins is looking to snap a nearly five-year winless streak at a track he won at in 2013.

The Modifieds may have one of the most competitive fields in dirt racing with 34 drivers having entered all four USMTS events so far this season. Among those 34, only Sorenson and Tanner Mullens of Wichita, Kansas, have top tens in each feature race.

USMTS will pay $3,000 to win Thursday, $5,000 to win Friday and $10,000 to win Saturday.

James Krause can be reached at James.Krause@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0