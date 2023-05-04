FOUNTAIN CITY — Opening night of the Dairyland Showdown looked like it’d be a homecoming celebration for a pair of locally-based underdogs in the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series.

In the end, Winona-native Jake Timm and Lake Elmo’s Brent Larson saw their Thursday nights at Mississippi Thunder Speedway end in heartbreak.

Timm's crash on the last lap allowed Brandon Sheppard to win the first 25-lap preliminary Late Model feature. In the night cap, contact between Larson and Cade Dillard opened the door for Lillard to win his first Showdown feature.

The No. 49 car of Timm was fastest in group qualifying and led from the outset of opening feature. Sheppard and him came to the white flag side-by-side but Timm held a small advantage heading into turn three.

Timm ran into David Webster's lapped car and was sent into the wall, ending his night and chance at a hometrack victory.

Sheppard survived with minor damage and took the lead, winning a two-lap shootout for his second World of Outlaws win at MTS while Timm settled for 16th place.

“I was just trying to avoid it at that point,” Sheppard said of the Timm crash. “I hate to see that for him, he was doing a heck of a job. I was definitely putting the pressure on him, so he knew he had to get through those lapped cars and that one didn’t give him any room there. That’s unfortunate for him but my team’s been working really hard.”

Sheppard’s win is his first in the series since jumping from Rocket1 Racing — where he won four series championships — to Sheppard-Riggs Racing in a joint venture with Scott Riggs. His first overall feature win of the season came just last Sunday at Red Hill Raceway in Illinois.

“Everything is new this year,” Sheppard said. “I’ve been doing the same thing for so long. My crew is different. The cars, the shocks, the motors and everything with the whole team is different. It’s a lot of fun and I enjoy what I’ve been doing.”

Stormy Scott finished second while Shannon Babb moved up seven spots from the start for a third-place run. Rochester-native Dustin Sorensen finished seventh starting on the front row.

Ryan Gustin, a favorite coming into the weekend with five prior USMTS wins at the track, was involved in a multi-car accident on the backstretch on lap seven and finished off track in 20th.

Dillard win leaves hurt feelings

From the outside of the front row, Larson took point at the green flag in the second Late Model feature. The series veteran without a win in 228 series starts battled former Showdown feature winner Bobby Pierce and Dillard for the lead at the midway point.

After Larson had fended off a challenge from Pierce, contact with Dillard sent his No. B1 head on into the wall. The damage relegated him to a 20th-place finish.

Dillard’s car came out unscathed and the driver from Robeline, Louisiana took the lead and never surrendered it. Dillard took the checkered flag and collected $5,000 in victory lane, but not before Larson aired his grievances during the cooldown lap.

“(Larson) knew he was in a bind and started using the whole track,” Dillard said in a post-race interview. “We entered the bottom (in turn two) and I got a run on the top. I felt I was far enough but I saw he wasn’t leaving any room. I checked up to leave him room and he just kept coming. I’m not surprised with that.”

Pierce held on for second while Nick Hoffman finished third in his first visit to the 1/3-mile oval. Dennis Erb Jr. finished fourth after earlier in the night being presented his 2022 series championship ring.

Davis sets sail in Modified feature

The USRA Modified feature was a far less dramatic affair as Brandon Davis led all 25 laps in the season opening race.

Davis — who withdrew from last year’s Dairyland Showdown after a flip on it’s opening night — told track announcer and interviewer Dan Bailey he felt he had something after an earlier practice session.

“Sometimes you go to practice thinking you’ve found some magic and you go to race night and it’s just not there,” Davis said. “So far, it’s still there and it still feels good. I love this place. Bob (Timm) does a great job here and these World of Outlaws guys are going to enjoy coming out here for years to come.”

Jacob Bleess finished runner-up with Timm recovering from his Late Model heartbreaker for a third-place finish. Defending track champion Keith Foss finished fourth while Sorensen moved up a race-best 12 spots to finish ninth.

World of Outlaws Late Models will run another pair of preliminary features Friday to set the heat field for Saturday’s main event. The USRA Modifieds will also run another feature Friday night with racing scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.