Dairyland Showdown: Sorensen, Marlar win big payouts on final day

FOUNTAIN CITY — Mike Marlar won $50,000 in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series while Dustin Sorensen won $10,000 in the United States Modified Touring Series on the final day of the Dairyland Showdown Saturday at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

Marlar of Winfield, Tennessee inherited the lead after a caution with seven laps to go after the leader Tyler Bruening was involved in an accident with Lance Mathees in turn two. Marlar — who started the race on pole via a random draw — held off Tyler Erb for the win.

“I was leading the race early and thought I had a good enough car to win then,” No. 157 driver Marlar said. “I just got passed and was probably guarding the bottom too much. I was kind of mad at myself all race because I knew we were fast enough to win…Definitely got a gift right there for sure.”

Sorensen worked his way through the field to take a win in the Dairyland Showdown for the second year in a row while growing his lead in the USMTS point standings.

“This race is huge,” Sorensen said. “There’s something about this racetrack that suits my style, even though it feels totally different from last year. I like this place and I look forward to racing here year round.”

LATE MODEL CONTENDERS FALL

Bobby Pierce and Johnathan Davenport were each impressive in wins on Thursday and Friday respectively in the Late Model series, but neither would be in contention in the 75-lap Late Model feature on Saturday.

Davenport, Marlar and Tyler Erb battled for the lead early before Davenport took his no. 49 late model to pit road for repairs during a lap 34 caution. Davenport would recover to finish tenth.

A caution on lap 45 brought Thursday winner Pierce to pit road, forcing him back in the pack where he’d finish 19th.

Rookie of the Year contender Bruening took the lead with less than 20 laps to go and started to maneuver through lap traffic. While trying to lap the No. 90 car of Mathees, the No. 16 car of Bruening made contact and sent both cars spinning. Bruening fell to the back of the pack and settled for a 20th-place finish.

Marlar would beat the No. 1T car of Tyler Erb to the checkered flag by 0.490 seconds. Josh Richards, who raced his No. 1 car into the feature from a last chance qualifier, rounded out the podium in third place.

Dennis Erb Jr. finished fifth and took over the series point lead from Max Blair, who finished 16 laps down in 25th place.

SORENSEN MAKES MOVES

Shane Sabraski and Cory Crasper battled for the lead throughout the first half of the 50-lap USMTS feature before Sabraski wrestled the lead away from the pole sitter. Lucas Schott — who won the Thursday feature — traded the lead with Sabranski before Sorensen emerged as a challenger.

After starting seventh, the driver of the No. 19 car made his way through traffic and took the lead in the late stages of the race for his second win of the 2022 USMTS season. Rookie driver Cayden Carter finished second while Sabraski took third.

Sorensen extended his points lead over Rodney Sanders, who finished 14th. Jake Timm of Winona won the Friday feature but finished 11th on Saturday.

After a bye week, racing returns to MTS on May 20 with four weekly series scheduled to start their season after having two rainouts. More information is available at mississippithunder.com.

James Krause can be reached at James.Krause@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0