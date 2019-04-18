WEST SALEM — They have taken turns clutching checkered flags and swapping championships the past three seasons, which has only intensified the rivalry between Steve Carlson and Nick Panitzke.
It's a battle that appears to have no end.
The first test comes Saturday at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway’s season-opening Budweiser Frostbuster, with the first green flag cutting the air at 2 p.m.
Carlson, the 2018 Tobacco Outlet Plus Late Model track champion, is just as hungry for a championship as he was 10, 15 or even 20 years ago.
Panitzke is driven by an equally hot flame.
That, longtime Fairgrounds Speedway manager Chuck Deery knows, is good for fans who continue to stream through the gates of the ⅝-mile NASCAR-sanctioned track located at the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds.
"I think they are two to watch, and those two will be watching each other," said Deery, who has been the manager at the facility since 1987 after relocating from Rockford, Ill. "Although there are other guys who will start with an awesome beginning part of the season, and they will have to be accounted for.
“You have to look out for the Adam Degenhardts, the Brad Powells, the Matthew Hendersons and plenty of others.”
Carlson and Panitzke, the 2017 track champion, are indeed just part of a talented and deep Late Model division. A division that averaged 24 cars last season, which Deery said leaves it ranked in the top 5 percent in the nation among NASCAR-sanctioned asphalt tracks. The number of competitors could very well be higher this season, according to Deery.
That's just fine with Carlson, a short-track king and 2007 Whelen All-American Series national champion, who would love to have 10 Nick Panitzkes at the track every week.
"That would be all right. I wouldn't mind it one bit," said Carlson, who won eight feature races en route to the title last season. "You have to get up on the wheel to keep up with him or beat him. He makes me drive harder, if that means anything. Only because he's so fast, you know."
What it means is that Carlson, Panitzke, along with hard-charging Mike Carlson — who finished third in the points standings in 2018 — are threats to win every time out. And Carlson and Panitzke say that Cole Howland (fourth in points last season), Nick Clements and 2001 track champ Brad Powell can just as easily grab a checkered flag in a season that starts April and ends in mid-August.
"Everybody wants to win. That is the whole deal as you don't go out there to finish second," said Powell, who plans to run a limited schedule this season. "There are a handful of guys who could win it. This is a new year, so you never know what is going to happen. A new year is a new beginning, so we'll see."
Panitzke, who drives three hours — one way — from his home in Lonsdale, Minn., to West Salem to race on Saturday nights, won five feature races a season ago. He finished just five points (836 to 831) behind Carlson in a hotly contested race for the title.
When asked if it was a friendly rivalry with the 61-year-old Carlson, the 29-year-old Panitzke swiftly offered his description.
"I wouldn't say 'friendly,' I would say respectful, yes," Panitzke said. "It is just, he likes to win and I like to win, that's all. It isn't anything other than that and I don't foresee that changing. He is just as stubborn as I am.
"It has nothing to do with me or Steve or anything. It is just the last couple of years he was fast, the last couple of years I was fast and we trade a little paint along the way."
Both should be fast once again this season, as Carlson returns with the same machine that he called his best short-track car ever last season. In other words, he has the tools — the team, the car, the experience — to claim yet another track title.
"We made a few improvements over the winter on it," Carlson said of his No. 66 car, one that is powered by a crate motor. "We had everything apart and put in new clutch plates and changed all the fluids in the rear-end and transmission, and put a new radiator in it.
"We don't like to change too much because it is working pretty good. Yeah, for the Saturday night Late Models, it is the best car I have ever driven."
While those words may make the rest of the Late Model field cringe, Panitzke's ready to accept the challenge.
A former Super Late model driver who battled Carlson in that series, Panitzke built a new car over the winter that would meet the Fairgrounds Speedway specifications. It was time, he said, to move past the old technology and into the new.
"Mine (old car) was getting out-of-date, to be honest with you, and it was time," Panitzke said of the decison to build a new car. "We had plenty of races on my other car and all the parts and pieces on it were pretty old. We put a good 50 races on it in 2017, and probably another 30 more last year.
"It was either repair that one, which is not something I wanted to be doing for the simple fact that if I wreck it on Saturday, it is pretty hard to fix. When you build your own car, it is not a one-week deal, it is an all-winter thing."
So Panitzke purchased a Lefthander chassis, and built a new car around it.
While he said he didn't have a good feel — good or bad — on its overall performance during a practice test at the Speedway last week, he knows the potential is there.
And anything, regardless of how minute, means everything when trying to climb to the top of the Late Model mountain.
"It is hard to judge, other than what I am feeling in the seat. I don't know that I would ever smile, to tell you the truth," Panitzke said. "It's just the competition, just the kind of person I am. If I don't feel I am at my best, I am always thinking about how I can be better.
"Every year is a little different and it all depends on how the rules shake out and who brings what. We don't have any plans on letting off the gas."
