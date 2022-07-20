La Crosse Fairground Speedway: Jankowski, Eswein win CWRA Late Model features to open fair

WEST SALEM — The Central Wisconsin Racing Association Late Models visit to the La Crosse Interstate Fair on Wednesday at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway proved fruitful for Corey Jankowski and series points leader Mark Eswein.

Jankowski — a 2002 Sportsmen champion at La Crosse who celebrated with his signature bat cape — won the first of two 25-lap features by a comfortable margin over the second place Eswein. Darek Gress placed third.

“The car felt really awesome,” the driver of the No. 31 said. “Once I got out to the lead, it was just about hitting your marks. I heard Eswein was coming, had to pick it up a little bit. Saw where the car was doing so well but we couldn’t get the car to run well enough in the next feature.”

To close the night of racing, it looked as though track regular Brent Kirchner would run away with the second late model feature before a caution on lap 13.

Kirchner restarted alongside Eswein, who eventually made the pass for the lead and capture his first career win at La Crosse.

“We were following him well before the caution came out,” Eswein said. “Once we got the caution it gave us that reset button that we needed to start side-by-side. (Kirchner) has got a lot of laps here, but I’m no stranger to the track. I’m comfortable on the outside and I think we put on a pretty good show for the fans.”

Kirchner — the point standings leader in the weekly Late Model series at La Crosse -- came close to his first feature victory of the year at the track. Instead, the Stoddard driver settled for second in his first ever CWRA race ahead of Paul Paine.

“I think if we didn’t have the caution and went green there, we’d have a different story,” Kirchner said. “(Eswein) passed me clean on the outside, I wasn’t going to give up the bottom. He did a great job and we’re happy with our finish. Coming out here in front of the fair crowd was fun. A good day overall.”

Kirchner wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the midweek show. Eswein said the race felt like a throwback to his early days at the track when they would run Wednesday nights regularly.

“This is kind of like going back in time for me,” Eswein said. “I love racing here, we’ve had a lot of success at the track. There’s lots of fun action and it suits my driving style. It gives you a special feeling to come out for people who take time out of their week to come to the fair and put on a good show for them.”

TRETOW WINS IN RETURN OF LEGENDS: For the first time since 1996, the Wisconsin Fastrac Legends took to the quarter-mile track at La Crosse with an exciting 20-lap feature race.

Brandon Olson led from the outset and was challenged by Adam Hansen throughout the first half of the race. With 10 laps to go, Olson spun off turn two and was forced to the back with Hansen.

Jake Tretow in the No. 9 inherited the lead and went on to take the checkered flag and celebrate with a burnout. Jacob Tiegan finished second and Colin Stocker — who earlier in the day broke the track record for qualifying speed in a Legends car — was third.

Chris Larson not only set the track record for Street Stocks, but went on to win the 15-lap Street Stock feature. Larson held off a hard charging Matt Moore, who finished second after starting on the last row. Al Bartels finished third.

Racing at the Speedway return Saturday night with a twin 20-lap feature for the Late Models. Also, feature races from the Sportsmen and Hornets division are planned as well as UMV Vintage and Mini Van races. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.