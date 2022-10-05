La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Annual Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday

From Dick Trickle to Joe Shear. Mark Martin to Matt Kenseth. Dan Fredrickson to Ty Majeski. The Carlson family to the Sauter family.

It’s taken special drivers and teams to be among some of Wisconsin’s elite as a winner of the Oktoberfest 200-lap Super Late Model main event at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. From Thursday to Sunday, racers from around the state, region and beyond will compete at the 53rd annual Oktoberfest in hopes of claiming a win and taking a place in history with those legendary drivers.

What started on Oct. 4, 1970, at the newly opened La Crosse Interstate Speedway with Tom Reffner winning $2,300 has grown into a four-day event that showcases several divisions of racing from around the state, headlined by the ARCA Midwest Tour’s championship race on Sunday.

As of Monday, 55 Super Late Model teams — including four former Oktoberfest champions — were signed on to run at least one race over the course of the four-day weekend. On top of that, local racers and other regional touring series will compete throughout the weekend.

“We’re very proud to be able to host this event that dates back to 1970,” track general manager Chuck Deery said. “It’s one of the first year-end specials in the state of Wisconsin, and it has just grown over time. The tradition, interest from competitors to participate has grown. It’s a Wisconsin event, but it’s grown into a Midwest draw, if not further. It’s such a cool event to put on.”

Deery admitted the weeks leading up to the Oktoberfest races are busy and stressful, but the event is what he believes to be a dream event for fans with camping, entertainment and racing from over a dozen different divisions and touring series.

“We built Oktoberfest because we’re race fans,” Deery said. “If you could build an end-of-the-year event, this is how they’d do it in my opinion. That’s why we do what we do to bring in the touring series. It’s the culmination of racing in the Midwest. It’s a great chance for fans to meet, the racing is awesome, and the atmosphere is exciting and fun.”

General admission tickets are $22 on Thursday and $27 from Friday to Sunday with reserved seating options available in Turn 1. Multi-day packages are available at the track or online at oktoberfestraceweekend.com.

Thursday Knights

After being rained out last year, races on opening night will crown three track season champions and highlight the younger drivers of the Late Model division.

The Super Late Model Futures feature will pit drivers under 30 with no experience in the Oktoberfest 200, NASCAR Touring/ARCAMT/ASA/ARTGO or any of NASCAR’s top three series.

New in 2022 after being announced last season is the Super Late Model Knights of Oktoberfest feature for those who aren’t eligible for the Futures event.

“It’s one of those events that grows,” Deery said. “It grew out of the Futures event continuing to grow and change every year. We realized there were plenty of drivers in that kind of car that didn’t have the opportunity to race on a Thursday night. They’ve come to race all four days, so why not just limit that field of drivers for a certain category.”

The inaugural winner Thursday will be the first to hoist the Knights helmet trophy. Deery said the race, which like the Futures feature will be 25 laps, can be credited to driver suggestions and serves as a good opener for the weekend.

“It was a great idea from the drivers,” Deery said. “It’s not a lengthy race, it’s just a matter of pride and fun and makes for a great way to start the weekend. We should have thought of it before, but it’s one of those things where to make the event better you have to develop some new things.”

Thursday’s racing will see the track crown three season champions in the final races of the season for Hornets, 6-Shooters and Sportsmen. The finale of Thursday night will be the Double-O feature with cars from a variety of divisions. The race will be 12 alternating laps between the quarter-mile track and the big oval.

Track title and Trickle 99

The track’s season Late Model championship will come down to a pair of back-to-back double features on Thursday and Friday. One point separates series leader Mike Carlson and second-place Brent Kirchner, with the door still open for the likes of third-place Steve Bachman and fourth-place Michael Haggar.

The Super Late Models will battle in one of the most prestigious races of the weekend, the Dick Trickle 99, which honors the legacy of a two-time Oktoberfest champion and Wisconsin short-track legend.

Drivers will race in three stages of 33 laps to try and accumulate the best average finish and be crowned champion. Majeski returns to La Crosse this season in hopes of defending his title from 2021.

Deery said the format of the annual Vermont Milk Bowl race at Thunder Road Speedway inspired the start of the event in 2007, first won by Steve Holzhausen. Trickle attended the first few races with his namesake before his passing in 2013, which Deery said added to the festivities of the event.

“It’s just a cool event,” Deery said. “The drivers love it and want to be a part of it. When it first started, Trickle was still alive, and he loved being up here for part of it. The first couple ones when he was here made it even better. It’s quite the status symbol to win that event, or even a segment of that event.”

After racing on Friday night, the track will host their first of two concerts at the Jacoby Waterproofing Stage in the Exhibition Hall. The Dweebs will play Friday night with covers of top 40 hits from the last six decades.

Saturday's tour de force

The penultimate day of Oktoberfest will feature a collection of touring series crowing their series champions.

“We’re really proud they chose to have their championship races here,” Deery said. “It adds even more to the event and makes sense for the race track, the series and the fans to end their season on one of the biggest shows, if not the biggest. It’s neat for the drivers because they get to win their titles at the Fest and fans get to see the battles and the thrill of victory.”

The Big 8 Late Models, Midwest Dash and Mid-American series will all run their season finale events. The Midwest Truck Series will have their second-to-last race of the season on Saturday. James Swan leads the points by 157 points over Kody Hubred. Chester Ace — entering 10th in the points — won last year’s Truck Series feature at Oktoberfest.

Along with those features, the field will be set for the ARCA Midwest Tour 200-lap finale with qualifying heats and last chance qualifier races. The top 16 will make the event on speed Friday, with 12 spots being earned in Saturday’s qualifying events.

Saturday night’s post-race concert in the Exhibition Hall will be La Crosse-based party rock band Dude Fresh.

Sunday afternoon showdown

The ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 on Sunday isn’t just the most anticipated event. It’s without a doubt the toughest of the bunch.

“It’s not an easy event to win,” Deery said. “The 200 laps are grueling. You have to have a car there at the end, and there’s strategy that goes into it. It’s really a team effort, and it’s quite the win for any race team."

The best of the best in Super Late Model racing will be among the field attempting to make the 200-lap feature throughout the weekend, while last year’s winner and series point leader Casey Johnson tries to secure his third series title. Johnson enters with a 96-point lead over Gabe Sommers, who won the series most recent race at Dells Raceway Park on Sept. 3.

While no other series that weekend goes longer than 38 consecutive laps, winning the Oktoberfest championship will require a sound strategy around two “controlled” yellow-flag pit stops.

From Wednesday practice to the green flag Sunday, teams will also try to find the setup that puts themselves in a position to win.

“Just making the race is a thrill,” Deery said. “Winning and becoming the Oktoberfest champion is something that’s very highlighted on a driver’s resume. It’s one of those crown jewel events a Super Late Model driver wants to win."

Starting in the main event pays out a minimum of $1,000, while taking home the checkered flag nets $10,000. Autograph sessions, live Polka music and a pancake breakfast are among some of the other Sunday activities available to fans on race day.