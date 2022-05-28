La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Bachman wins week removed from wreck

WEST SALEM — After leaving La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway last week with a totaled race car, Steve Bachman returned to the track Saturday night and won the NASCAR Late Model Series 25-lap feature.

With a new roof and dashboard among other components, the driver of the No. 14 from Sparta took the lead from Jackson Lewis at the midway point and survived the challenge of a restart with three laps to go to take home the checkered flag.

“It means so much,” Bachman said. “There’s so much adrenaline when you wreck a car that bad and you just want to prove that you can put it back together and come back to win. We were able to do that. This car was so good in the feature I would have been upset if we lost.”

Bachman was caught up in a crash during the second of two features last week where Bachman wound up underneath another car. The driver injured his right thumb in the accident.

During the week, Bachman and his crew worked to repair the roof, dashboard and other key components to be race ready.

Bachman, who races with the phrase “Must finish to win” glued to the dash, originally just hoped to head home incident free. Prior to the feature, Bachman qualified eighth and finished fifth in his heat race.

“You just cross your fingers you put it back in the trailer in one piece afterwards,” Bachman said. “I had 40 hours working on it myself, not including our crew. Together, we took 120 hours to fix it...It feels a little different but we got closer every time we got out.”

Tony Bagstad came home second in his first feature race at the track in over two years. Bagstad — who also won his heat race — was a regular at the track for two decades and was happy to take a place on the podium in what is potentially a one-off event.

“We’ve raced here on and off for 30 years,” the driver of the No. 27 said. “To get back up here is exciting. We did a bunch of changes on the car this winter and it is fun to be competitive again.”

Michael Beamish finished third after entering the day 11th in the point standings and failing to record a top 10 in three prior races.

DEVASTATING LOSS

Dan Fredrickson and his No. 36 car put up a record breaking lap time of 19.463 seconds in qualifying. Fredrickson then won the Bud Dash from last place and worked his way from 12th to second in the feature.

Fredrickson was cutting into Bachman’s lead with three laps to go when the lapped No. 47 car of Pete Carlson spun off the nose of Fredrickson. Damage to the nose forced Fredrickson to retire and finish 19th. Pete Carlson finished 18th.

“I just didn’t think he knew I was out there,” Fredrickson said. “(Carlson) was instructed to move down for the leader that was coming and after the leader went by there was no warning from race control. I’m thinking he thought I was outside of him. We would have been in the fence. He just had no idea I was there. I let off and drove behind him and I’m not sure what happened. It sucks because we started in the back, had no cautions and I felt we could have won the race.”

The defending Sportsmen division champion Sam Niles got his first win of the season in the 15-lap Grand National Sportsmen feature after passing Justin Berg with three laps to go. Bob Forte finished second and Bill Schott finished third.

Lester Standfield started the Hornets division 15-lap feature all the way back in 13th, but worked his way through the field to win. Joseph Johnson III finished second and Kristopher Berg rounded out the podium in third.

The action in the Hobby Stock division was intense in the heat races with Adam Moore winning his heat race over Chris Weber by .062 seconds. Moore would go on to win the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature in his No. 19 car while Weber again finished second. Mike Kregger Jr finished third.

Matt Cleveland’s No. 39 car was the first to cross the finish line in the 15-lap Street Stock feature, but he was disqualified for failing post-race inspection. That made Alex Liebsch the new winner with Tim Murphy Sr. moving up to second and Matt Moore moving to third.

Next week, the racing at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway will include five divisions, including the season debut of the High School Racing Association. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.

