La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Christianson races and wins for fallen friend

WEST SALEM — Ken Christianson said he could hear the crowd cheer as he piloted the No. 24 to a win in the Sportsmen heat race Saturday at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, including a large contingency of the fans in Turn 1 wearing red shirts with the number on the back.

“I could hear it,” Christianson said. “Once I got out of the car, I could feel the crowd go wild.”

The last time the red and white No. 24 was on the track in West Salem before Saturday, it was taking the checkered flag at a much slower, sobering pace. There were no competitors vying for position. The grandstands, scattered with those red shirts with hearts on the front and “Racing for Jason” on the back, was quiet.

On May 7, the No. 24 Sportsmen car led a hearse for several slow laps around the track. It was the final laps at the track for Jason Schaller, the original driver of the No. 24.

Schaller, a native of La Crosse, died at the age of 42 on May 1 after a battle with ALS.

A graduate of Logan High School, Jason spent most of his week as a mechanic for Dahl Automotive. By the weekend, Jason worked as both a mechanic and a driver at the track, though maybe to Jason it didn’t feel like work at all.

“Jason’s passion was racing at La Crosse Speedway,” Schaller’s obituary reads on the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse website. “Always with a smile on his face, he would be working on another racers car often leaving his own car for last.”

Family and friends of Jason gathered again Saturday morning for committal services, then a celebration of life at a sports bar and grill in West Salem before heading to the season opener.

By Saturday afternoon, those friends and family had gathered in victory lane and in the garage after Christianson won the heat race and finished runner-up in the Sportsmen feature to Bob Fort.

“I drove his car last year a few times for him because he couldn’t drive it,” Christianson said. “It was an honor to drive his car again and put it in victory lane for him. It meant the world for everyone that’s been with Jason through the years. It meant a lot to his fans and everyone who helped work on the car. He helped people out a lot and this is why we did this for him.”

