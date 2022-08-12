La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Eckelberg Family Racing ready to turn final laps

Jonathan Eckelberg spent a while pondering what Eckelberg Family Racing — the race team his dad, Curt, and mom, Kim, started — would be best remembered for at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

After 35 years of putting cars on the track, Eckelberg Family Racing will turn their final laps at the track Saturday before the team retires from the sport.

Jonathan Eckelberg — the driver of the No. 86 NASCAR Weekly Late Model — didn’t think of the team’s 99 wins as their legacy, nor the 657 race weekends the team showed up and unloaded any variety of cars, from Hornets to Sportsmen.

He thought of the interviews with local media, the days spent taking the cars to malls and other events to showcase to the public, and the dozens of Daytona 500 fundraisers at Features Sports Bar in West Salem.

The team legacy, according to Jonathan, is in the seeds they planted in local short track racing. Now, the team will get to watch them grow from the stands.

“Eckelberg Family Racing has always been really passionate about involvement in the community and promotion of the sport,” Jonathan Eckelberg said. “We have loved the sport of racing for so long that if people remember us as really strong, positive ambassadors of the sport of local short track auto racing, then that’s what’s important to us.”

Curt Eckelberg founded the team alongside wife Kim in 1988 and raced at the track for 28 years before retiring in 2015. Their children — Jonathan and Mandi — were among the 10 different drivers to race for the team. The pride one of the founding Eckelbergs takes in his team is in its name. Family.

“To us it’s always been about involving the whole family,” Curt Eckelberg said in a press release from the team Wednesday. “Kim and I have enjoyed the kids getting involved, and now it’s fun to see their spouses help out, too. We’re so grateful to the second family we’ve had at the race track for all these years in our fellow competitors, fans, track staff and officials, sponsors, and the larger community. It’s bittersweet to be wrapping it all up.”

The exit from on track racing has been one the family has tried to ease into with a part-time schedule. It turns out the part-time schedule has been beneficial to the team in more ways than they expected.

“We went down to a part-time schedule to kind of get used to the idea of not being at the track every single week,” Jonathan Eckelberg said. “It’s been a really fun season for a couple of reasons. We haven’t had the pressure of points racing since we aren’t racing every week, but we also know it’s now or never.”

On July 30, Jonathan Eckelberg and his teammate — the No. 51 car of Justin Mullikin — each won their respective heat races. The win was Eckelberg’s first Late Model win at the track in his career. Mandi Eckelberg was Rookie of the Year in the Late Model class last season before she retired from racing. Their mom, Kim, along with Jonathan’s wife, Amy, have also raced in several novelty events.

While fans won’t be seeing them on the track after Saturday, the Eckelberg family doesn’t plan on becoming strangers to the sport.

“The racing community is not going to get rid of us,” Jonathan Eckelberg said. “You’ll probably still find us in the grandstands quite often cheering on our friends in the grandstands.”

Jonathan will still have connections to the track as the president of one of its divisions, the High School Racing Association.

The family will also continue to provide a scholarship to students involved in the sport in honor of Chloe Kay Eckelberg, the daughter of Jonathan and Amy, who passed away suddenly in 2020 at nine months old. The scholarship has awarded over $10,000 since its creation with the help of longtime sponsors Features Sports Bar, La Crosse Speedway and Matco Tools distributor Ryan Fink.

The two-car stable will have a pair of opportunities to end their tenure on tap with twin 20-lap NASCAR Late Model features Saturday night at the track. The team’s never been a regular contender, but it would be a Hollywood ending and proper send off for a team that’s played the loveable underdog.

“We’ve never been one of the top runners winning features week after week,” Jonathan Eckelberg said. “We’re not a huge budget team. We don’t have the best equipment out there and that’s OK. … We’d love to hit that 100 mark. We’ve got one week left, and we’re going to give it our all.”

Gates open Saturday night at 5:30 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m. The Eckelberg Family Racing team invites friends and fans out to the pits after the race for beverages and cake.

“We sincerely appreciate the support through the years,” Curt Eckelberg said on Wednesday. “Our long standing sponsors, fans and support system have made this an incredible 35 years. I never imagined my racing hobby turning into such a lifestyle and family bonding experience. Thank you for riding along with us through all the ups and downs.”

Information related to the Chloe Kay Eckelberg Memorial Scholarship will be posted to the Eckelberg Family Racing Facebook page.