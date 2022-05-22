La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Goede dominates Late Model twin features

WEST SALEM − From setting the fastest qualifying time to taking the checkered flag in both Late Model features, Jacob Goede was untouchable Saturday at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem.

The 2019 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National champion Goede put hit No. 72 car at the top of the speed charts in qualifying with a time of 19.604

Goede started the first of two late-model 20 lap features in eighth while Michael Hagger led the race from lap two. Goede moved all the way up to Hagger, passing the No. 19 in turn one on the final lap to take the win. Jackson Lewis took third while Brent Kirchner finished fourth.

After Carter Christenson crashed on the backstretch on the opening lap and collected several cars, the field was thinner for Goede to work through on the restart of race two. The No. 72 took the lead on lap six and led the rest of the way to a sweep of the Late Model division. Kirchner finished in second while Adam Bendzick rounded out the podium in third.

The Sportsmen division double feature portion was also nearly dominated by one driver, Randy Humfeld of Chaseburg, Wisconsin. Humfeld set the fastest time in qualifying with a time of 22.016 and had the fastest lap of the first 15-lap feature. Humfeld had to settle for sixth in the first race while Scott Schott took the win. Justin Berg took second while last week’s feature winner Bob Forte finished third.

Humfeld got back on top of the leaderboard in the second feature, taking his first victory at the track since 2017 after holding off defending track champion Sam Niles.

Multi-time Mini-Van division champion John Huebner won the Mini-Van feature race while setting a new track record in the division’s first race on the recently repaved quarter-mile oval.

Ben Thurk won a four lap shootout in the Hornets feature with Lester Standfield finishing second and Rob Schleifer finishing third. Matthew Cleveland won the Six Shooter division feature by passing Adam Kerly coming to the line with two laps to go.

Next week’s racing at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday with Late Models, Sportsmen, Hornets, Hobby Stocks and Street Stocks. The event will be the track’s Buck Night where all concession items cost only $1 and beer costs only $3. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.