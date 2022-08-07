La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Hagger crash, rain hault Late Model feature early

WEST SALEM — The threat of storms loomed over the drivers at La Crosse Fairground Speedway all throughout the Saturday races.

The dry weather held until the sixth lap of the NASCAR Weekly Late Model feature, when the clouds opened up and took a bite out of Michael Haggar’s No. 19 car.

Haggar said rainfall began during the race and ultimately led to him hitting a wall on the front stretch head on at high speed.

As the rain fell harder all around the circuit, Haggar was able to climb from the car without injuries despite a brief fire in the engine.

“I’m okay,” Haggar said next to his car in the garage as crew members began sawing off hanging sheet metal and parts from the car. “I’m a little sore and I’m sure tomorrow will be rough.”

Joe Scholze led at the caution flag, but the downpour ultimately forced officials to move the remainder 19 laps of the race to next week's event. While recounting the accident, Haggar voiced displeasure with the decision to allow the race to happen with rain being in the area.

“We went into three and it was raining,” Haggar said. “A car on the outside got loose out of four and hit me in the right rear. Sent me head on into the wall. That’s what happens when you race in the rain…We shouldn’t even be running in this stuff. Very disappointing, very expensive, just unnecessary mistake.”

Haggar said Ken Donais — the driver of the No. 25 car —came over and apologized after he was the one who made contact, which Haggar understood was unintentional.

The driver from Hanover, Minnesota entered the race fourth in the track point standings, but that’s not the only concern for Haggar as he exited the track amid storms.

Haggar was also running to rack-up points in the state and national divisions of the NASCAR Weekly Series. Haggar entered the race with a 14-point lead in the Wisconsin division thanks in part to also running Madison International Speedway.

“This was the car I had to go run at Madison with,” Haggar said. “It’s just frustrating. We put 30 plus hours into it this week. We redid everything on the front end. This thing was hooked up pretty good in the feature. I thought we were poised to have a good day and rest of the year, now we’re starting over.”

Despite the weather ending the Late Model feature early, the track still elected to run their annual Trailer Race of Destruction in the rain to close the night. Alex Liebsch received the loudest post race ovation, which led to him being declared the winner.

FORT WINS FIFTH SPORTSMEN FEATURE

After failing to finish last week's Sportsmen feature, Bob Fort was back in his element at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. Fort took the lead on lap five of the 15-lap race and didn't look back on his way to a fifth win of the season.

Sam Niles finished second while last week's feature winner Randy Humfeld finished fifth. Bill Schott finished fifth in the feature, but claimed the track's Sportsmen Dash championship.

For the second time this season, Keanna Barney drove the No. 96 car to victory lane in the Hornets 15-lap feature. The daughter of Sportsmen driver Andy Barney started on pole and managed to fend off a late challenge by Rob Stanfield to take the checkered flag. Stanfield finished second while Joey Johnson III took third.

Before winning the Trailer Race, Liebsch was first the 15-lap Street Stocks feature until Chris Larson wrestled the position away with four laps to go. Larson would win his second Street Stocks feature in a row with Liebsch taking second. Keith Larson finished third.

Next week, a total of eight feature winners will be crowned in the final race of the season at La Crosse before Oktoberfest.

The Late Models will run twin 20-lap features on top of the conclusion of the postponed race from this week. The Sportsmen will run twin 15-lap features while Hornets, Six Shooters and the High School Racing Association will race on the quarter-mile track. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.