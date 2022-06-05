La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Hagger's opening lap pass sets up win (copy)

WEST SALEM — Michael Hagger of Hanover, Minnesota picked up his first win of the season in the NASCAR Late Model series 25-lap feature Saturday at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Hagger made an opening lap pass on pole sitter Jeremy Wagner for the lead and held off challenger Steve Carlson to take the checkered flag. Carlson took second place while Brent Kirchner moved to the top of the Late Model point standings with a third place finish — his fourth top five of the season.

Hagger won the race in a backup car and moved to second in the standings, just 27 points behind Kirchner.

Jacob Goede finished fourth after winning both ends of a twin feature on May 21. Steve Bachman, fresh off a feature win last week, won the 6 for 6 Dash and finished fifth.

Bob Forte won his second Sportsmen feature of the season after passing Andy Barney with four laps to go in the 15-lap feature, propelling him to the lead in the Sportsmen point standings. The pole sitter Barney finished second while Bill Schott finished third.

The Hornets series also had a repeat feature winner in Lester Stanfield, who took the win in the 15-lap feature on the quarter-mile track. Lester beat out second-place Robert Stanfield by 1.508 seconds while Ben Thurk took third.

Matthew Cleveland won the Six Shooter feature race after passing Al Bartels on lap six. In the opening race of the High School Racing Association, defending regional champion Mitchell Berg of Melrose-Mindoro beat the defending track champion of Braydon Lockington for the feature win.

La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway will feature racing next Saturday with a double feature night for the Late Model division. Racing in the Sportsmen, Hornets and Street Stocks will also take place. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.