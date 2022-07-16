La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Howland returns to victory lane with new found confidence

WEST SALEM — The last few seasons of Cole Howland’s career have been defined by struggle.

Following a hot and cold 2019 campaign, a wreck in the first race of 2020 ended Howland’s season. In 2021, Howland struggled so much he was forced to end his season in August after only one feature finish better than 16th. What’s worse than the lack of results for Howland was the lack of answers or solutions.

“I didn’t have any confidence,” Howland said. “I’d show up, I’d run like crap and then I’d wreck a lot. I don’t know what I was doing wrong. Everything we tried wasn’t working. I couldn’t keep the car out of the fence and I lost confidence that way.”

After seasons of frustrating results and creeping self-doubt, Howland returned to victory lane after a four-year winless drought in the 25-lap NASCAR Weekly Late Model Series feature on Saturday night at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Howland and his No. 1 car returned to the track for the first time this season on July 2, finishing 12th. Two races and one win later, Cole’s outlook on his abilities has changed.

“This is just its second race out here since we put it back together,” Howland said. “It gives me and my dad more confidence that we can put a race car together and what we’re trying to do is working.”

The West Salem-native Howland started on third behind the front row of Jackson Lewis and Michael Haggar. Lewis led the first 15 circuits before Howland took advantage of Lewis’ struggles in turn four and passed him with nine laps remaining.

“(Lewis) was really strong at the start of the race,” Howland said. “He had a really good car but I could tell he was getting tight off of four and I knew that was where I had to get him. I pushed the issue a little too much in turn one and two but I laid back and got setup to drive under him.”

Haggar would keep pace with Howland, but ultimately settled for second. Adam Degenhardt finished third despite suffering from what he believes to have been a broken shock.

Mike Carlson took fourth to shrink the points lead of Brent Kirchner, who finished behind him in fifth place. Lewis would have to settle for seventh.

The victory was a popular one among his fellow drivers and teams in the garage, many coming to congratulate him on his win in the Adler’s Decretive Concrete sponsored machine that sports the company’s slogan — “The Dream is Real” — on the hood and spoiler.

Howland’s dream, in his mind, is far from over with chance to see even more improvement in the coming weeks.

“We don’t show up to finish second,” Howland said. “We got this car driving pretty well. My friends Kyle and Corey helped me and my dad with this car. I think there’s still improvements we can make with the car and hopefully we can get back but wins are hard to come by. I hope we can be back and now I have confidence that I can.”

FORT MOUNTS A COMEBACK

Bob Fort started the Sportsmen division feature race on the back row after putting up a poor qualifying time and retiring from his heat race after one lap.

Sure enough, the Winona-native and leader in the standings was the race leader at the finish. Fort fended off a late bump from Bill Schott to pick up his fourth feature win of the season.

Fort took the lead from Schott on a restart with three laps remaining. Schott — the winner of the Sportsmen dash race — settled for second while Mark Challet rounded out the top three.

In the Hornets feature, Rob Schleifer’s No. 80 car went from ninth to first in just six laps. Series point’s leader Lester Stanfield couldn’t catch the Onalaska-native in the closing laps, allowing Schleifer to win his first race of the season. Mark Bornets finished third while Calvin Iverson — who led the first six laps — took fourth.

Mike Kreger Jr. of Sparta won the Hobby Stocks feature event, shrinking the series lead of Charles Vian to just two points. Vian finished second Saturday night while Tyler Stuber finished third.

Zach Liesch held off Jack Schomer on the last lap of the Six Shooters feature to win. Zach celebrated in victory lane with his brother Alex, who himself finished sixth and helped set up Zach’s car.

Rob Stanfield won the Novelty event of the night, a “slip-n-slide” race where the Six Shooters raced on a watered down and soap covered quarter-mile track.

The Central Wisconsin Racing Association will race Late Models at the track on Wednesday with support races including Street Stocks and Legends cars. Weekly racing resumes on Saturday with twin 20-lap late model features.