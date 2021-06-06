La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Jacob Goede becomes fifth Late Model feature winner in five races

WEST SALEM — Jacob Goede became the fifth driver in five races to win the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway's Kwik Trip Late Model Division feature by holding off Matthew Henderson in Saturday's 25-lap race.

Goede, from Carver, Minnesota, passed Holmen's Justin Mullikin and West Salem's Mike Carlson to move into second place by Lap 8 before overtaking Coon Valley's Adam Degenhardt on Lap 11 for the lead.

Henderson, from La Crosse, lined up alongside Goede for a restart after a caution with nine laps to go, but Goede pulled away down the stretch.

Henderson finished second, followed by Carlson, Jerimy Wagner and Nick Murgic.

Holmen's Sam Niles won his third straight Lawnkeepers Sportsmen feature ahead of Melrose's Ed Ross and Bangor's Justin Berg.

Jason Bolster won the Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature, Rob Stanfield won the Six Shooters feature, and Mitchell Berg won the High School Racing Association feature.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0