La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Jacob Goede passes Nick Murgic on final lap for Late Model feature win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM — Jacob Goede passed Nick Murgic on Turn 4 of the final lap to win the Auto Value 25-lap NASCAR Late Model feature Saturday night at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Murgic, Nick Clements, Billy Mohn and Steve Bachman rounded out the top five.

Murgic, who won last week's feature and sits atop the standings with 405 points, grabbed the lead from Mohn after a restart with under three laps to go before Goede's final push.

Goede, from Carver, Minnesota, is second in the standings with 377 points, followed by Steve Carlson (362 points).

Carlson, from West Salem, overtook La Crosse's Matt Henderson on the 10th lap for the lead and held it until he spun out with under five laps to go. Carlson finished 16th.

Sam Niles won the LawnKeepers Sportsmen feature after taking the lead four laps in, followed by Dave Edwards, who leads the division with 324 points.

Mark Challet won the Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature, and Kristopher Berg won the ANTS Pest Control Hornets feature.

Racing at the speedway continues Aug. 8 with two 20-lap Late Model features, as well as Sportsmen, Hobby Stocks and Street Stocks features. The High School Racing Association will also be in action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0