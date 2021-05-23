La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Kirchner, Bachman win twin features

WEST SALEM — La Crosse’s Brent Kirchner and Bangor’s Steve Bachman emerged as winners as the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway presented its first twin 20-lap features races of the Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Model season on Saturday.

Kirchner held off a consistent challenge from Adam Degenhardt to win the first feature, and Bachman won the second feature in a more comfortable margin. Bachman followed up a 10th-place feature finish from Week 1, and Kirchner won after being disqualified the first week.

Kirchner and Degenhardt began pulling away from the pack around the seventh lap, but Kirchner maintained the advantage. Degenhardt closed the gap significantly by the 12th lap and took the lead by a nose with an inside pass two laps later.

Kirchner stayed to the outside and found the speed for a final pass and added to his cushion the rest of the way for the victory. Billy Mohn was third, Jacob Goede fourth and Steve Carlson fifth.

Bachman battled with Mike Carlson and Matthew Henderson early during the second Budweiser 20-lap feature. Nick Murgic, the feature winner from Week 1, and veteran Steve Carlson eventually inserted themselves to the front pack and battled Henderson for second place as Bachman pulled away.