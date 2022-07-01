La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Kirchner controls standings but still seeks first win of season

WEST SALEM — Brent Kirchner of Stoddard is in as good a position as anyone at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in the NASCAR Weekly Late Model Series.

Kirchner is the points leader in the series with a 25-point advantage through six features. Kirchner has three top three finishes and a worst finish of sixth, but a win is noticeably absent in his statline.

“We’re still looking for that first win,” Kirchner said. “We’ve been close but a lot of nights we’re starting deep in the field. Getting to the front in 25 laps is pretty hard to get done.”

The consistency and success of the No. 8K late model through six races is the culmination of big upgrades for Kirchner’s team, including a new car and added crew members.

“We built a new car over the winter and made a few changes,” Kirchner said. “We have a few new crew members and we’re working together really well. The car has been fast since opening night, so we’re pretty happy right now. Just changing it a little bit every week to make it better.”

Kirchner also credited Tucker Miller, a racer from Wausau who built his engine this season, as “a big part of our program this year.”

Kirchner has been a model of consistency, but has struggled to find victory lane in part due to his success. The top three finishers from each feature are placed behind the qualifying inversion in the next event, which could range from nine to 14 spots back depending on the inversion draw.

Kirchner said he’s hoping for some cautions at future events to give him more passing opportunities.

“We’ve had a lot of races go green where we didn’t have the caution to bunch us all up again,” Kirchner said. “Recently, we’ve had a lot of cars that start on the front row and run away with it. It’s hard to chase those guys down. You kind of need a caution if you’re three or four rows back just to clear traffic and get going again.”

While Kirchner still looks for his first victory, the three drivers behind him in points are all looking to pick up their second. Mike Carlson (25 points back in second), Michael Hagger (28 points back in third) and Sam Bachman (31 points behind in fourth) all have been to victory lane this season.

After a week off for the Smash-O-Rama event, the Late Models return to the track Saturday for a 25-lap feature.

The event will also be a return for the Sportsmen division with its own tight points race. Bob Forte leads the series standings by 10 points over Sam Niles and 15 points over Bill Schott.

The Kwik Trip All-Star Spectacular event on Saturday will also have post-race fireworks and quarter-mile racing with the Hornets, Six-Shooters. Plus, Mini Cup racing returns to the track for the first time in 10 years. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

