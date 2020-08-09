La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Kirchner, Murgic win Late Model features

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM — Brent Kirchner and Nick Murgic were the big Kwik Trip Late Model winners at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday.

Kirchner won the first Budweiser 20-lap, and Murgic rallied to win the second and remain in the top spot for season points.

Kirchner, of La Crosse, overtook early leader Justin Mullikin on the ninth lap and fought off a late challenge from Jeff Partington to cross the finish line first for the first time this season in the opening feature.

Billy Mohn was third, Brad Powell fourth and Steve Carlson fifth in the first feature.

Murgic, who finished seventh in the first feature, moved up from third to take the lead on the 14th lap of the second feature.

Sparta's Pete Carlson had an early lead but hit the wall a lap after he was passed by Nick Clements, who spent the next several laps trying to hold off Steve Carlson. Murgic was in a third-place battle with Powell after the restart.

Murgic took over third place on the 10th lap, and Carlson moved past Clements on the 12th to shake up the look at the front of the pack. Murgic pulled away from the pack after taking the lead on the 14th lap.