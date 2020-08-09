La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Kirchner, Murgic win Late Model features

WEST SALEM — Brent Kirchner and Nick Murgic were the big Kwik Trip Late Model winners at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday.
Kirchner won the first Budweiser 20-lap, and Murgic rallied to win the second and remain in the top spot for season points.
Kirchner, of La Crosse, overtook early leader Justin Mullikin on the ninth lap and fought off a late challenge from Jeff Partington to cross the finish line first for the first time this season in the opening feature.
Billy Mohn was third, Brad Powell fourth and Steve Carlson fifth in the first feature.
Murgic, who finished seventh in the first feature, moved up from third to take the lead on the 14th lap of the second feature.
Sparta's Pete Carlson had an early lead but hit the wall a lap after he was passed by Nick Clements, who spent the next several laps trying to hold off Steve Carlson. Murgic was in a third-place battle with Powell after the restart.
Murgic took over third place on the 10th lap, and Carlson moved past Clements on the 12th to shake up the look at the front of the pack. Murgic pulled away from the pack after taking the lead on the 14th lap.
Steve Carlson was second, Powell third, Mike Carlson fourth and Clements fifth in the second feature.
Cottage Grove's Rick Coppernoll controlled the LawnKeepers Sportsmen feature from beginning to end. Dave Edwards and Jack Litsheim challenged but couldn't overtake Coppernoll. Litsheim placed second, Edwards third, Sam Niles fourth and Mark Challet fifth in that 15-lap feature.
Adam Moore overcame a late yellow flag to win the Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature, while Matt Moore passed Landon Lockington midway through the Auto Value Street Stocks feature to win that race.
Ashton Kinsey held off Mitchell Berg, then Braydon Lockington to win the high school feature.
