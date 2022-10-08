La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Mike Carlson wants more after winning season championship

WEST SALEM — With the last name Carlson, you’d expect to hear a lot about Mike Carlson contending at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

The son of 2007 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Champion and long-time Fairgrounds staple Steve Carlson, Mike has been racing in the Late Model series since 2006 but had never won a title until Friday night.

With two wins and nine top-five finishes, Mike Carlson claimed the track’s NASCAR Weekly Late Model championship this weekend. While he appreciates the title, it’s always the wins that Carlson and his family have been chasing.

“It’s awesome to win the points but I don’t really like chasing points,” Carlson said. “I’m out here to win races. It’s the first championship I’ve won in any of the divisions I’ve run, though. It takes a lot of luck to win one of these. It’s about being quick and fast, but you need the luck of the draw for starts and hope everything plays out in your favor.”

Luck was in Carlson’s favor Friday night, but it came at the expense of his fellow championship contender Brent Kirchner. Kirchner recorded a third-place finish in the last of four Oktoberfest Late Model features, but a failed post-race technical inspection relegated him to 26th place.

The points standings flipped from an eight-point Kirchner win before tech to a 40-point win by Carlson, who expressed sympathy to Kirchner for the way in which the championship was lost.

“It is what it is when you’re out there racing but everything comes out when you’re passing through tech,” Carlson said. “You go through pre-tech all year and they check stuff. In a way sucks for (Kirchner) to have that happen. I’m happy with the outcome but it’s not how you want to win it that way. It’s never over until you’re done in tech.”

Carlson’s season got off to a rough start at opening day on May 14 with his No. 50 car having a suspension failure in practice. Mike jumped into the No. 66 car his father was scheduled to drive -- they had just finished preparing to race the night prior -- and won the opening feature of the season.

Once he got his No. 50 car repaired, it took some time to find a rhythm and he finished outside the top five the next four races. With the help of his dad and a friend, Carlson found the balance to find better finishes and another feature win on Aug. 14.

“From the beginning of the year we’ve been changing a lot of stuff,” Carlson said after his Aug. 14 win. “I’ve been talking to a friend down south kind of getting some ideas and it’s been working. Dad and I have been trying some stuff and it’s a different battle every week. You always have to keep changing stuff as you go.”

After recording a ninth-place finish in the first Oktoberfest feature, Carlson recorded three straight top-five finishes to secure the championship. While his car was consistent enough to win the championship, Mike still wants to chase down some of the best in the region.

“A championship winning car can have many definitions,” Carlson said. “I’m happy we’re bringing it home in one piece…You keep changing stuff and trying new things. Right now, I think we’ve found something that works really well but we still have a lot of improvements to catch up to (Dan) Fredrickson and (Jacob) Goede to get as quick as they are on a consistent basis.”

Goede won a season-high four feature races at La Crosse, including two on Friday at Oktoberfest. Fredrickson brought his season total to two wins with a victory Thursday night.

Carlson was thankful for the support of his family and crew in winning the championship. Mike also gives credit to his sponsors, including Gordon Epping, CPA, 608 Landscaping, Bronco’s on 3rd and Wehrs Machines among others.

“My biggest support is my parents for sure,” Carlson said. “My dad got me into it. Tim has been with me since my dad used to tour for the Re/MAX series. His uncle introduced us and we’ve been hanging out ever since. Ben and Ken have been there helping out every week and then they started racing, so it’s nice to see them out here too.”

The final races of the year at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway take place Sunday, concluding with the 200-lap ARCA Midwest Tour race for the Oktoberfest championship. Racing begins at noon.