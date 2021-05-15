La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Nick Murgic passes Brent Kirchner on final lap to win Late Model feature

WEST SALEM — After a restart with five laps to go, Nick Murgic stuck with Brent Kirchner before making a move on the back stretch of the final lap to win the Kwik Trip Late Model Division feature at the La Crosse Fairground Speedway’s season opener on Saturday.

There were multiple cautions late in the race, and Murgic — the Rosemount, Minnesota, driver who won the division last season — took full advantage as he made his way toward the front.

“I am thankful for those yellows late in the race giving us a chance to challenge Kirchner for the win,” Murgic said in a release.

Kirchner, from La Crosse, took the lead from Jeff Partington, of Farmington, Minnesota, on Lap 5 and held off a charge from Jerimy Wagner, of Onalaska. But Kirchner wasn’t able to stay in front of Murgic after the two lined up alongside each other for the final restart.

Jacob Goede took second, while Wagner, Steve Carlson and Billy Mohn rounded out the top five.

Justin Berg won the Lawnkeepers Sportsmen feature, Brandon Gallagher won the Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature, Marc Luethe won the ANT’s Complete Pest Control Hornets feature, and Alex Liebsch won the Auto Value Street Stocks feature.

