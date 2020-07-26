La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Nick Murgic wins Late Model feature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM -- Nick Murgic seized control of the Pischke Motors 25-lap late model feature last night and won his second race of the season at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday night.

Murgic, from Rosemount, Minnesota, took advantage of a yellow flag on the 11th lap and overtook Nick Clements for the lead a lap after the restart. Clements had taken the lead from Michael Hagger six laps in.

Murgic, who was the fast qualifier, also won a late model feature on June 13 and has finished among the top five four times. Billy Mohn and Jacob Goede battled over third place toward the end of the race, and Mohn emerged in that battle. West Salem's Steve Carlson, who won the Budwesier Dash, was fifth.

La Crosse's Jack Litsheim battled eventual LawnKeepers Sportsmen winner Rick Coppernoll hard over the second half of that feature, but Coppernoll held him off. Eau Claire's Jesse Green was the early leader before Coppernoll caught and passed him six laps in. Dave Edwards finished third.

Jordan Young won the ANTS Pest Control Hornets feature over runner-up Jimmy Blackman. Young's appearance was his first in a Hornets car at the Fairgrounds Speedway in three years.

Kaleb Hardy was the Auto Value Hobby Stocks winner. Alex Rud was second and Jason Bolster third.

Mitchell Berg won the high school racing feature, getting his first win of the season by beating second-place Braydon Lockington.

