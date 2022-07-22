La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway notebook: Luethe getting acclimated to Late Models

WEST SALEM — When it comes to Late Model drivers at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, Tom Luethe of West Salem is in a class of his own. Literally.

The only rookie in the field this season had a rough start to the season, getting caught up in a massive wreck in the third feature of the year. Since then, Luethe has won three heat races, including one this past Saturday. Luethe’s best feature finish is 10th place, which he’s done three times.

“It started out a little rough and I had a few rough weeks to start that kind of got me down,” Luethe said. “Then we got that heat race win after we wrecked that second week and it’s been getting better. It’s getting more fun every time.”

Luethe started racing in 2009, running go-karts for two years. He started racing at La Crosse in 2011 in Thunder Stocks and soon after won a championship in that division. Luethe raced several seasons in the Sportsmen division — with a best points standings finish of third in 2018 — before making the jump to Late Models this season.

The jump in speed and technicality is what Luethe said has posed the biggest challenge so far this season.

“It’s a lot faster,” Luethe said. “Everything happens a lot quicker. All the extra adjustments that you can do to the car has been a learning curve.”

Currently, the rookie sits 10th in the point standings. Luethe said his initial goal was to run to the finish of every race. As the season has progressed, he’s shooting to get his first top five finish.

“Part of it is getting the seat time and thankfully I’ve got these guys around me to answer some of my questions,” Luethe said. “I bounce some ideas off of them. It’s kind of trial and error to see what works.”

TWO TRACK REGULARS TRY HAND AT CWRA: Among the field of Central Wisconsin Racing Association Late Model regulars at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Wednesday were two drivers entering with extra familiarity to the course.

Weekly Late Model drivers Brent Kirchner and Nick Clements both partook in the twin 25-lap features event trying to use their track time to their advantage. While knowledge of La Crosse’s 5/8ths-of-a-mile oval may have worked to their advantage, the differences in the CWRA were far from subtle.

“I’ve never run this series prior to this,” Kirchner said after finishing runner-up in the second feature. “The more laps you can put on the better. This is a different car from our Saturday night car, we really didn’t want to bring that out in case something happened. We’re planning on running this car at Oktoberfest and maybe a few races in between there. It was good to get it out and see what it could do.”

Kirchner was leading early in the second feature race before being passed by eventual race winner Mark Eswein. Kirchner earlier finished fifth in the opening feature of the night.

The challenges for Clements mainly came from the different tires the CWRA used as opposed to the weekly series. While La Crosse Late Models regularly use Hoosier 1070 tires, the CWRA uses the Towel City 89 Hard compound tires that are remanufactured and must be bought from CWRA officials.

“These tires are different,” Clements said. “It’s the tires and the fact you can lighten up the car that are a little different (from weekly racing.)”

Clements was second-fastest in qualifying, but settled for a pair of eighth-place finishes in the features. Sitting eighth in the standings with only one top five finish, Clements saw the races as an opportunity to get extra practice and potentially get a momentum-building win.

“We’re struggling and this was an opportunity, almost like another practice session and chance to bring home trophies,” Clements said.

Clements and Kirchner will return to their regular Late Model competition Saturday when the NASCAR Weekly Late Model series will run twin 20-lap features. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.