La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Steve Bachman wins Late Model feature

WEST SALEM — Steve Bachman executed the best off a late restart to win a NASCAR Late Model feature at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday.

Bachman and Mike Carlson — both of West Salem — emerged as the leaders after a four-car collision on the 17th lap, and Bachman got to the outside and around Carlson with six laps left on the way to winning the 25-lap feature.

Mike Carlson held off West Salem's Steve Carlson and Nick Murgic of Rosemount, Minn., for second place, and Onalaska's Jerimy Wagner finished fifth.

West Salem's Tom Carlson and Holmen's Sam Niles battled at the front for the duration of the Sportsmen feature before Carlson prevailed for his second victory of the season. Niles was able to challenge Carlson throughout but couldn't get the lead.

Sparta's Thomas Farra and Jason Bolster went at it in the Hobby Stock feature, and Farra pulled away with three laps to go and held on for his fourth victory.

Andy Barney beat Cheyanne Stanfield in the Hornets feature

Rob Stansfield won the Six-Shooter feature and Mitchell Berg the High School Racing Association feature. Berg held off Braydon Lockington to win his race.

