La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Steve Carlson wins second straight late model feature
LOCAL AUTO RACING

La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Steve Carlson wins second straight late model feature

WEST SALEM — Steve Carlson notched his second straight Kwik Trip Late Model Division win at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday night, this time working his way up from the middle of the pack after being toward the front for much of last week's race.

The West Salem driver made his move on the eighth lap, going under Chad Walen to move into third. Midway through the race, Carlson passed Steve Bachman on the outside for second before overtaking Chris Marek, who grabbed the lead early, on the 14th lap.

Steve Carlson mug

Carlson

Carlson pulled away as Nick Murgic and Jacob Goede, who finished second and third, respectively, gave chase. Brent Kirchner and Bachman rounded out the top five.

Murgic, who came in third last week, has finished in the top five in both of this season's races, as has Bachman, who finished fourth last week.

Goede, who speedway general manager Chuck Deery could push Carlson this season, has two top-10 finishes under his belt after coming in 10th last week.

Dave Edwards took the Lawnkeepers Sportsmen feature, edging out Jack Litshiem, who won the feature last week, by half a car length. Sam Niles, Mark Challet and Jesse Green rounded out the top five.

Kaleb Hardy took the Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature, followed by Brandon Gallagher and Jason Bolster.

Rob Stanfield took the Auto Value Street Stocks feature, followed by Dan Fry, Matt Moore, Keith Larson and Spencer Nevinger.

