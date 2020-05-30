La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (story, video): Steve Carlson holds off Mike Carlson to win late model feature

Mike Carlson ran consistently in the top five early before making a move just before the first caution. He ran second the last 10 laps and said he missed out on his best chance to catch Steve on one of the restarts.

"On the second restart, I did a crossover underneath, and he got a little sideways," Mike said. "But I got sideways, too, and couldn't finish it."

Mike Carlson also had his hands full holding off the charging Nick Murgic, a Minnesota driver who won the Dick Trickle 99 at last year's Oktoberfest Race Weekend.

Murgic took advantage of the stoppages, moved from the middle of the pack toward the front and stayed there before finishing third. He was one of several Minnesota drivers competing on Saturday and said after the race that his face might be seen regularly this summer in West Salem.

"It's awesome to have all of these guys come from the other tracks," Mike Carlson said. "Running with the same crowd, you don't always get pushed to improve, and these guys from Elko are quick, and they are totally different teams.

"It's nice to know what your competition is elsewhere and how you need to improve. They had some guys shuffled to the back right away, but they came up."

