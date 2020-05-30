La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (story, video): Steve Carlson holds off Mike Carlson to win late model feature

WEST SALEM -- Steve Carlson knows how to close out races, and he proved that again Saturday as the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway welcomed fans for the first program of its season.
Carlson, who has won season championships in the last six years, held off Mike Carlson through a couple of restarts to win the season opener in the Kwik Trip Late Model Division.
An estimated crowd of 3,000 people -- some wearing masks (all Speedway employees outdoors included) and spaces of social distancing present -- showed up to watch a 25-lap feature race that started with 29 cars. Carlson started third, moved up to second by the fourth lap and moved in front for good on the ninth.
But a clean first half of the race was followed by a couple of wrecks the rest of the way. Carlson survived both and won what became a three-car race the last few laps.
"It all started in the heat race," Carlson said. "Everybody was getting pretty loose in the heat, so we made a bunch of adjustments to the car to tighten it up.
"It worked really good in the feature. There sure were a lot of cautions, and there were a lot of cars wrecked today."
The field dropped from 29 to 17 at one point before finishing at 19.
Cole Howland held off Carlson's challenge the first eight laps and drifted to second before getting caught up in a five-car pile in Turn 4 just past the midpoint.
Mike Carlson ran consistently in the top five early before making a move just before the first caution. He ran second the last 10 laps and said he missed out on his best chance to catch Steve on one of the restarts.
"On the second restart, I did a crossover underneath, and he got a little sideways," Mike said. "But I got sideways, too, and couldn't finish it."
Mike Carlson also had his hands full holding off the charging Nick Murgic, a Minnesota driver who won the Dick Trickle 99 at last year's Oktoberfest Race Weekend.
Murgic took advantage of the stoppages, moved from the middle of the pack toward the front and stayed there before finishing third. He was one of several Minnesota drivers competing on Saturday and said after the race that his face might be seen regularly this summer in West Salem.
"It's awesome to have all of these guys come from the other tracks," Mike Carlson said. "Running with the same crowd, you don't always get pushed to improve, and these guys from Elko are quick, and they are totally different teams.
"It's nice to know what your competition is elsewhere and how you need to improve. They had some guys shuffled to the back right away, but they came up."
