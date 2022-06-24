La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Two drivers getting most out of auto racing return

WEST SALEM — After 12 years away from the garage, Kenneth Donais’ reasoning for coming back to the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway three seasons ago was pretty simple.

“I couldn’t handle sitting in the stands being a fan,” Donais said. “I missed the racing and the competition.”

Instead of being in the stands, the 56-year old Donais felt right at home lined up outside row eight in the No. 25D car for the start of a 25-lap NASCAR Late Model feature Saturday night. On the inside was the No. 58 car of Joe Scholze, who started racing again last season after 10 years away.

“I never didn’t want to be involved with the sport,” Scholze said. “I’ve always been interested and been around, helping some guys in the pits. Thankfully, the opportunity came along to put a car together and it snowballed from there.”

Scholze finished 14th and Donais finished 18th in the feature, but the two rivals on the track share the common bond of having wanted to return to the track after plenty of time away.

After sending his daughter off to college, the former Street Stocks and Sportsmen driver (Donais) got the idea of finally racing in the highest division of the speedway’s racing.

“I always had my dreams set on running a late model,” Donais said. “We took some time off, I put my daughter through college and I realized ‘Oh, she’s moving on.’ So I asked my wife if we could put together another car and race again. She said yes.”

The No. 25 black car with checkered designs on the sides features several United States Air Force symbol stickers at the request of Donais’ daughter, who serves in the Air Force.

Despite a lot of experience, Donais is still learning the Late Model cars while racing against some of the region’s best. Donais is still seeking his first top 10 finish in the series and this year is in a new car previously owned by current series points leader Brent Kirchner.

“Jumping into a division like this is a lot more competition with a lot more heavy hitters,” Donais said on the challenges the series presents. “It’s a lot for me to compete with these guys and there’s so much you can do to the chassis of these cars that you can’t do with a Street Stocks or Sportsmen cars. It’s been a tough learning curve for me.”

Scholze previously raced in a Late Model, but even he had trouble figuring out a setup upon his return. The Holmen resident had a best finish of 10th last season.

“Relearning how much the chassis setup stuff has changed and how the changes make the car feel has been the toughest part of getting back into it,” Scholze said.

Scholze drives with Chosen Valley Farms on the hood of his car after spending the last decade working on farms owned by his grandparents. While he did not get to race, Scholze would sometimes pop up in the garage to help other drivers as a crew member.

A decade away from being in the car means Scholze came back wiser and calmer. The driver, joined at the track on the weekends by his family, said he’s probably easier to deal with on his second go-around.

“I’d say I’m probably a little more mellow,” Scholze said. “I don’t get worked up as much, which probably makes me a little easier to be around. It’s been fun both times. Even when the car doesn’t drive right, just being out on the track is one of the most fun things you could do.”

The biggest change for Donais is age. The Sparta resident is no spring chicken, but Donais still manages to work on the car and race while working as a construction worker. Northwoods Buildings rides with Donais as a sponsor.

Though things have gotten tougher, he said he doesn’t have an idea of when he’ll stop racing.

“It’s pretty tough getting in and out of the car, but I don’t know,” Donais said. “I’m going to give it a shot for as long as I can. I don’t know how long I’ll stick with it.”

The goal for Donais this season is a top 10 finish in the point standings, currently sitting 13th in points and trailing 40 points behind Tony Bagstad.

Right behind Donais in the points at 14th is Scholze , who said he just wants to continue to race and eventually venture into Super Late Model races at other tracks in the region.

Donais and Scholze are off this weekend as there’s no racing for the NASCAR Late Models at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway. In place of racing on the 5/8th mile track is the annual Smash-O-Rama event featuring Monster Trucks, a jump contest, boat races and fireworks. Racing fans will get their fill on the quarter-mile track with Street Stocks and the High School Racing Association.

Tickets are available at lacrossespeedway.com. The gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

