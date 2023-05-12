WEST SALEM — From as early as he could remember, and maybe even earlier, Austin Wells has spent his weekends at a racetrack.

“I was kind of born into motorsports,” Wells said. “Both of my parents worked at Madison International Speedway when I was born. My dad was the announcer, and my mom worked in the office. Soon after that, my car seat carrier was sitting in the office on race nights. I was born into it, picked it up and loved it ever since.”

The 26-year-old UW-La Crosse graduate is set to start his first season as the new general manager of La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, taking over for longtime track operator Chuck Deery.

“I’ve just fallen in love with the area, the landscape, the people,” Wells said. “Everything about it, I absolutely love. I live in West Salem and participate in a lot of activities in West Salem. I absolutely love where I live and where I work.”

Deery announced his retirement from day-to-day operations at the track at the conclusion of last year’s Oktoberfest. Discussions between him and Wells, however, have been ongoing for the past few years about Wells being a potential successor.

“That started a couple of years ago, probably 2020 or 2021, (Chuck) started talking about if I would be interested,” Wells said. “There were a couple other opportunities, but I love working here so I decided to take this position and continue that.”

Wells comes in with a wealth of experience already, working at the Madison track as early as 2011. On top of his work the past few seasons in La Crosse, Wells has been a freelance marketing manager for the Scoring.Racing website since 2017.

Wells has served as the director of operations for Angell Park Speedway, a dirt track in Sun Prairie. This will be Wells’ first time working as a general manager for an asphalt track, but he has a network within Motorsports Management and beyond to rely on.

“There’s always going to be things that are foreign in anything you do,” Wells said. “Luckily for me I have a support group around me of people I can call at any given point. We go to racing promotion meetings in the winter, and you make those connections. With those connections, parts and pieces you don’t know you can make a call and they can assist you with really anything you need.”

Deery might not have the title of general manager anymore, but he hasn’t disappeared from the track business he’s operated since 1987. Wells said Deery regularly works alongside him at the track, giving him more tips and tricks of the trade.

“He knows everything about the job,” Wells said. “He comes in a couple hours each day and answers any questions I have. He’s a great resource because sometimes things come up that he doesn’t remember to teach. It’s part of the business that those things come up so it’s great to have him.”

Change may breed change. The question with Wells taking control lies in what changes and when. He doesn’t know yet, acknowledging that what the Deerys have built is special and well done.

“A lot of those procedures have been fine tuned, and I respect those 100%,” Wells said. “Obviously, some things will change. Maybe not this year or next year because I need to familiarize myself with more of those ins and outs with the speedway. As I get more familiar with that aspect, then changes can be made as needed.”

Wells’ first event as general manager comes May 20 when the track hosts its season opener with a 2 p.m. start time. A preseason practice session will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free admission to the grandstands.