La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Winona native Sam Niles claims second straight Sportsmen title

WEST SALEM — With the top two in Sportsmen Division standings out of Oktoberfest racing at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, Winona's Sam Niles needed to collect 23 points to become back-to-back division champion Thursday.

A third-place qualifying effort and a seventh-place finish in the final Sportsmen feature of the season were more than enough for Niles for his second straight Sportsmen championship, finishing the year with one win and 10 top-10 finishes.

The leaders in the series points entering the day were Bob Fort and Bill Schott, both of whom are suspended from the track until the end of 2023 following an on-track incident on Aug. 14 that saw both driver’s attempt — and succeed — in taking each other out of the race.

Just as he had on Aug. 14, Randy Humfield drove the No. 7RH car to victory lane for his fourth Sportsmen feature win of the season. Humfield was battling Dave Trute for the top spot, but Trute’s third violation of the series’ sub-22 second lap rule forced him to retire and finish 22nd.

The fast qualifier of the division Chris Weber finished second while Tytus Huglestad took third. Andy Barney won the division’s Chase championship and rookie of the year honors while his daughter, Keanna Barney, won the Chase championship in the Hornets division.

The finale of the Hornets division was dramatic to the final lap. Lester Stanfield entered the event with a nine-point lead in the standings over Kristopher Berg. Stanfield’s No. 33 car broke down with one lap to go to bring out a late caution, but his 16th place finish was enough to hold onto the title despite failing to finish the race.

The La Crosse-native Stanfield beat out Joe Johnson III — who finished 11th in the feature — by seven points. Berg finished 17th and third in the standings. Stanfield finished the season with two wins.

After Stanfield’s retirement, Brandon Olson and Michael Wachs Jr. battled for the lead in a two-lap shootout until contact between the two broke the front axle of Wachs’ car. Olson took the checkered flag, but was later disqualified with the win being awarded to Justin Schelitzche while Wachs finished 14th.