La Crosse Fairgrouns Speedway: Steve Carlson wins his first Late Model feature of the summer

WEST SALEM — A familiar face — although a new one when only considering this season — returned to victory lane at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday.
West Salem's Steve Carlson won the Late Model feature to become the sixth winner in the division's six races this summer.
Carlson started on the pole and led the Pischke Motors 25-lap race from start to finish, holding off second-place Michael Haggar of Hanover, Mich., and third-place Billy Mohn of Elko, Minn.
Haggar, Mohn and Coon Valley's Adam Degenhardt had an interesting battle behind Carlson with Haggar eventually separating himself form the other two drivers. Mohn eventually wrestled away third place from Degenhardt for good, and Degenhardt finished fourth ahead of Bangor's Steve Bachman.
Holmen's Sam Niles won the LawnKeepers Sportsmen 15-lap feature after shooting to the front of the pack three laps in. La Crosse's Bill Schott was his chief competition throughout the race, but Niles began to pull away from Schott with about six laps to go for his fourth straight feature win.
Schott was second and Chaseburg's Randy Humfeld third in the Sportsmen feature.
Adam Moore and Thomas Fara squared off with the Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature up for grabs, and Moore held off Farra's last big challenge with five laps left to win. Jason Bolster was third.
Andy Barney won the ANT's Complete Pest Control Hobby Stock feature over Rob Schliefer, and Al Bartels took advantage of a late yellow flag to make a move to the front and win the Auto Value Street Stocks 15-lap feature.
Next Saturday's event includes two 20-lap features for the Late Model division, along with feature runs for the Sportsmen, Hobby Stocks, 6-shooters and Mini-Vans.