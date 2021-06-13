La Crosse Fairgrouns Speedway: Steve Carlson wins his first Late Model feature of the summer

WEST SALEM — A familiar face — although a new one when only considering this season — returned to victory lane at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday.

West Salem's Steve Carlson won the Late Model feature to become the sixth winner in the division's six races this summer.

Carlson started on the pole and led the Pischke Motors 25-lap race from start to finish, holding off second-place Michael Haggar of Hanover, Mich., and third-place Billy Mohn of Elko, Minn.

Haggar, Mohn and Coon Valley's Adam Degenhardt had an interesting battle behind Carlson with Haggar eventually separating himself form the other two drivers. Mohn eventually wrestled away third place from Degenhardt for good, and Degenhardt finished fourth ahead of Bangor's Steve Bachman.

Holmen's Sam Niles won the LawnKeepers Sportsmen 15-lap feature after shooting to the front of the pack three laps in. La Crosse's Bill Schott was his chief competition throughout the race, but Niles began to pull away from Schott with about six laps to go for his fourth straight feature win.

Schott was second and Chaseburg's Randy Humfeld third in the Sportsmen feature.