Local auto racing: Steve Carlson, Fairgrounds Speedway ready to start season

There were times when Steve Carlson wondered whether he — and others — would be able to race this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases were rising, and Gov. Tony Evers and his administration had issued stay-at-home orders that didn’t allow for cars to take to tracks while in effect.
Although cases are still rising in Wisconsin, Evers’ orders have been lifted, paving the way for racing to return. The La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway will open its season at 2 p.m. Saturday with races in five divisions: Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Models, Lawnkeepers Sportsmen, Auto Value Hobby Stocks, ANT’s Complete Pest Control Hornets and Mountain Dew Mini Vans.
The speedway had to cancel three events because of the coronavirus, perhaps only adding to the anticipation of its first green flag.
“Enthusiasm and excitement,” Fairgrounds Speedway general manager Chuck Deery said of the mood during last weekend’s open practice. “The teams have been working on the cars, and they just want to see the fruits of their efforts hit the racetrack.”
“With everything that’s been going on, I’m pretty excited about getting out, getting in my race car,” the 62-year-old Carlson added.
Carlson, the short-track king from West Salem known for his consistency, is one of the presumable favorites in the Late Models, especially given that Nick Panitzke — who edged Carlson by one point last season — will not be racing at the Fairgrounds Speedway this season as he focuses on dirt track racing.
Carlson and Panitzke have traded titles the past four years, with Carlson taking it in 2016 and 2018 and Panitzke taking it in 2017 and 2019. Even with Panitzke gone, Carlson expects there to be plenty of cars vying for the championship this season.
“I’ve been hearing that there’s going to be a lot more drivers from Elko (Speedway in Minnesota) coming down, so the competition should even be a little tougher,” Carlson said. “... You’re only as good as your competition, and if the competition level goes up, well, it just makes everybody better.”
Deery expressed a similar sentiment — he mentioned Nick Clements and Jacob Goede as possible contenders — and Saturday will provide the first benchmark for the field.
Deery expects at least 25 Late Models on Saturday, as well as teams from Minnesota, southern Wisconsin and possibly northern Illinois. Despite COVID-19 disrupting the months leading up to the season, Deery believes teams will be able to hit the ground running because team members are often within each other’s social circles, allowing them to work on their cars even during the stay-at-home orders.
“Those guys and gals that work on those cars or are a part of the team, they’re a family of sorts. They’re a race team family,” Deery said. “... It’s no different than, I suppose, watching TV with the family. Instead, they’re out in the shop with that family, working on the car.”
Carlson echoed Deery and said his car has been ready to go for a couple weeks. All it needed was some fine tuning last Saturday at the speedway’s open practice.
“Over the winter, we made some changes with our shock absorbers,” Carlson said. “We used that practice day last Saturday to check and see if any of that stuff we’re trying works, and I think we’ve got a pretty good package. I think we’ll be pretty good come Saturday.”
The speedway’s safety measures, which Deery has been firming up for weeks, should also be in good shape Saturday. Speedway staff will be wearing masks, acrylic barriers will separate staff from fans, and hand sanitizer will be readily available for all to use.
Deery said he will monitor attendance but doesn’t foresee it being an issue because the speedway is a large facility — it seats 5,500 fans and can hold up to 7,000 — and fans can spread out, which they will be reminded to do by signs and public address announcements.
Carlson hopes a day back at the track can provide a sense of normalcy for teams and fans alike — even if it is just a taste — and Deery is looking forward to what he expects to be a good season.
“Of the 25, 30 cars we’ll have here, I can say there’s five I don’t think have a chance of winning the feature. The other 25, they’re in the hunt,” Deery said. “You just don’t know, and that’s part of the excitement of this sport. It’s not predictable.”
