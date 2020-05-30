Local auto racing: Steve Carlson, Fairgrounds Speedway ready to start season

Carlson echoed Deery and said his car has been ready to go for a couple weeks. All it needed was some fine tuning last Saturday at the speedway’s open practice.

“Over the winter, we made some changes with our shock absorbers,” Carlson said. “We used that practice day last Saturday to check and see if any of that stuff we’re trying works, and I think we’ve got a pretty good package. I think we’ll be pretty good come Saturday.”

The speedway’s safety measures, which Deery has been firming up for weeks, should also be in good shape Saturday. Speedway staff will be wearing masks, acrylic barriers will separate staff from fans, and hand sanitizer will be readily available for all to use.

Deery said he will monitor attendance but doesn’t foresee it being an issue because the speedway is a large facility — it seats 5,500 fans and can hold up to 7,000 — and fans can spread out, which they will be reminded to do by signs and public address announcements.

Carlson hopes a day back at the track can provide a sense of normalcy for teams and fans alike — even if it is just a taste — and Deery is looking forward to what he expects to be a good season.

“Of the 25, 30 cars we’ll have here, I can say there’s five I don’t think have a chance of winning the feature. The other 25, they’re in the hunt,” Deery said. “You just don’t know, and that’s part of the excitement of this sport. It’s not predictable.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.