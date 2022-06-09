Mississippi Thunder Speedway: "Bat Wing" Mini Mods return to track

FOUNTAIN CITY — The bat wings will be flying Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway and not from the nocturnal mammal.

The Liquid Nitro Outlaw Mini Mods Series and their “Bat Wing” Chassis will pay a visit to MTS for the first time since the series ran a pair of races in 2020.

Track promoter Tyrone Lingenfeldt credits Nathan Kilwine of the Bat Wing Chassis with collaborating with the track and series to provide a unique form of touring dirt racing.

“We’re excited to get them on the schedule once a year and get them out to Mississippi Thunder Speedway again,” Lingenfeldt said.

Kilwine was born in La Crosse and raced all over the country until 2003 when his first child was born. During his time off, he and his friends decided to make miniature modified cars that would eventually spawn the Outlaw Mini Mod series and lead to him building and selling the chassis nationally under the name “Bat Wing Chassis”.

Kilwine has picked up his racing schedule considerably in recent years, winning 27 races in the series and one race this year at Marshalltown Speedway on May 20 in Marshalltown, Iowa.

As the name suggests, the Mini Mods are much smaller versions of the Modifieds raced weekly at tracks across the country like MTS. The cars are a maximum of 132 inches long and 65 inches wide. By comparison, the length from the front bumper to rear tires on a United States Racing Association Modified is around 150 inches.

Lingenfeldt said the smaller cars and smaller engines — maxing out at 120 horsepower — lends itself to being a gateway series for younger drivers.

“They’re a smaller car with probably a 600-cubic centimeter engine,” Lingenfeldt said. “When they get going, they have a pretty good time. They probably are a little faster than our B-Mods but not quite as fast as our Late Models or Modifieds. We expect about 15 to 18 of them. A lot of younger guys, some older too, just work their way up through the ranks.”

The four weekly classes regular to MTS will also be featured on Friday night. Compared to other series, Lingenfeldt said the racing action is very dependent on the track surface that he and track operator Bob Timm take pride in.

“Being a smaller, more compact car with smaller wheels, it’s kind of hard for them to get wide on the track,” Lingenfeldt said. “They’ll use about half or ¾ of the track and get three wide with a really good race track that hopefully we’ll provide them Friday night.”

The series has run 11 feature races in the 2022 season, six of which have been won by points leader Ben Kraus in the No. 9 car out of Britt, Iowa. Kraus and company will try to capture the checkered flag and the winner’s purse of $2,000.

Friday’s event is declared a Late Model Special with the winner of the USRA Late Model feature walking away with $1,000. Last week, Jake Timm won both the Late Model and Modified feature races at MTS.

The event is also Free County Night for residents of Dunn (Wisconsin), Fillmore (Minnesota) and Winneshiek (Iowa) with proof of residence.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. and gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.