Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Brad Waits breaks out in Late Model win

FOUNTAIN CITY — Brad Waits won the Late Model feature main event at Mississippi Thunder Speedway's season opener Friday night.

Waits was a regular in the modified division until last year, entering one feature in the United States Racing Association Late Models division at MTS.

The driver of the No. 24 from Rochester, Minnesota bested the pole sitter Triton Krause in the 20-lap feature. Lory Ressie followed Krause to take third. Defending track and national champion Lance Hofer was one of eight drivers who did not finish the race, finishing 13th.

David Baxter of Eau Claire won the 25-lap USRA Modified division feature in the No. 35B.

Baxter started on the outside of the front row next to pole sitter J.T. Wasumund, who would finish second. Michael Truscott finished third. Of the 26 cars to start the Modified feature, only 14 finished.

In the USRA B-Mods division, defending track champion Jim Chisholm picked up where he left off last season with a win in the 20-lap A-feature. Chisholm won six races last year in the No. 25 car out of Osage, Iowa.

Shaun Walski and Taylor Skauge — who both had two wins last season — finished second and third.

In the Hobby Stock division, Chris Hovden of Cresco, Iowa drove his No. 07 car through the field from a starting position of 12th to win the 18-lap A-feature.

Josh Ludeking finished second while Steve Dwyer rounded out the podium in third. Defending track champion Austin Hoeft finished fourth.

The Modifieds, B-Mods and Hobby Stock divisions will be back at MTS next week when the Dirt Kings Late Model Tour visits for the Stars and Stripes 40. Racing begins at 7 p.m. Friday in Fountain City.

