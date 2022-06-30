Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Chisholm brothers find success in time for Thunder Summer Series

FOUNTAIN CITY — Joe Chisholm of Osage, Iowa picked up his second win of the season last week at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, but the celebration was a little different this time around.

The driver of the No. 25 B-Modified car got to hoist a $1,000 check for winning the first leg of the RacinDirt Thunder Summer Series at MTS, opening the door to win a $500 bonus Friday if he can remain at the top of the mini-series standings.

“I thought it was exciting,” Joe Chisholm said. “It was different. I always want to get the big checks so I thought that was pretty cool. First time getting to do that.”

Joe wasn’t the only Chisholm who found success and scored a huge cash prize. His older brother Jim Chisholm from the Modified series finished second to Brandon Davis, securing himself his own $1,000 prize and putting him second in the Modified mini-series standings.

“That was our best finish in the Modifieds all year so I was pretty ecstatic,” Jim Chisholm said. “We were running with Brandon Davis and maybe not keeping up as much as we’d like to. Still, being able to race with him and take second was pretty cool.”

Jim said he enjoys racing with his younger brother, but racing in two different divisions brings challenges to their crews. Still, Jim is optimistic there will be more weekends like last week in the near future.

“It’s super cool to race with Joe week in and week out,” Jim Chisholm said. “It’s a little different racing two different classes. As a crew, we sometimes feel like we’re scrambling just a touch more. We’ll get it calmed down and get more comfortable as the year goes on.”

Joe Chisholm is first in the B-Mod Summer Series standings, five points ahead of Taylor Ausrud. Meanwhile, brother Jim Chisholm is second in the Modified Summer Series, trailing Brandon Davis by five points.

Leading the points in the Modified series after this weekend’s event would net Jim $1,000. Chisholm — currently sitting 10th in the overall series points — said he’s excited for the event but can’t change his strategy too much.

“As always, (track owner Bob Timm and track promoter Tyrone Lingenfelter) give us something exciting to do at the race track,” Jim Chisholm said. “I think it’s super cool, but like Joe said, I think our approach has to stay the same. The whole mental state should be to be as good as we were a few nights ago. We’re finding ways to improve each and every time we hit the racetrack.”

Joe Chisholm’s two wins have him leading the overall B-Mod standings over Zach Brom of Winona by 28 points. While Joe has a short-term opportunity at a bonus, the younger Chisholm brother is focused on the long-term goal of racing for a championship.

“I definitely think it’s something cool that the track puts on,” Joe Chisholm said. “I don’t think the mind set changes just because we don’t want to tear stuff up.”

The Thunder Summer Series concludes Friday at the Rivercity Rumble at MTS. Along with United States Racing Association Modifieds and B-Mods, the USRA Late Models and Hobby Stocks will race for weekly points. Plus, Micro Sprints, Lawn Mowers and post-event Fireworks are scheduled for the event.

The gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies starting at 7:15 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

