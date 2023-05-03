FOUNTAIN CITY — After weather and flooding wiped out the first two weeks of racing at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models will make up for lost time.

The series returns to Fountain City for the third annual Dairyland Showdown from Thursday through Saturday in what’s become a showcase event for the 3/8 -mile dirt track.

“It says a lot about how far the track has come and its overall status among the racing community to be able to schedule and plan a World of Outlaws event here,” track owner Bob Timm said. “They don’t just go anywhere. They go places with a reputation of being able to put on a good show.”

World of Outlaws raised their points and money pool for this event from last year, which Timm expects to draw more national series competitors from across the country.

“They’ve got a big following, and a lot of the top drivers are following the World of Outlaws on the tour,” Timm said. “We expect this to be one of the biggest events so far with the biggest names attached to it.”

This year’s event sees an expansion from its three-feature format last season. Thursday and Friday will feature two split-field 25-lap features for points to set the field for Saturday’s heat races with a $5,000 payout to winners. The main event on Saturday night will be a 75-lap full-field battle for $50,000.

USRA Modifieds will run all three nights with off-track activities available to fans during the day Friday and Saturday.

Among the World of Outlaws regulars competing this weekend is former Dairyland Showdown feature winner Bobby Pierce, the driver of the No. 32 out of Oakwood, Illinois, with five career wins in the series.

“Tuning on your car is really important and getting a good qualifying lap,” Pierce said on the keys to winning in the Late Models at MTS. “You want to go out from the start of your night giving it 110%, not making any mistakes. That’s what it takes to win one of these things, and the competition level is going to be pretty stout.”

Through five features, the Dairyland Showdown and the World of Outlaws managed to produce five different winners. Pierce is among the three returning winners hoping to become the event’s first two-time champion while others aim to take their first Dairyland Showdown victory.

Pierce your luck

It’s been far from a smooth start to the first full season of competition in the World of Outlaws Late Models for the driver nicknamed “The Smooth Operator.”

Pierce recovered from a disappointing opening weekend at Volusia Speedway Park to win its return race at the track on Feb. 26, his first victory with a Longhorn chassis.

After a pair of top-10 finishes, Pierce led with 14 laps to go at the Talladega Short Track on April 22 when a broken left rear tire ended his race early.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a year,” Pierce said. “I feel like we’ve gone from almost winning races to DNFs for just random stuff that shouldn’t be happening. … We lost that race and went home pretty devastated, but we’ll be back at Mississippi Thunder Speedway. We took a week off just to make sure we’re ready to go for it.”

Despite his struggles, the five-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion still holds strong in the standings at seventh through six races in his first full-time season with the series.

Sheppard searching

Brandon Sheppard won the first World of Outlaws feature at MTS in 2021 en route to his fourth series title with Rocket1 Racing. The driver out of New Berlin, Illinois, returns to a full-time schedule in 2023 with a new team — Shepard-Riggs Racing — and a new chassis from Longhorn.

It’s been an unusually quiet start to the season for Sheppard. After three top-10s in the first four races of the World of Outlaws season, the No. B5 car finished 14th at 411 Motor Speedway on April 20 and Talladega.

Sheppard is on the brink of a breakout after a strong showing last weekend in the MARS Late Model Series, where he had a pair of runner-up finishes before winning on Sunday at Red Hill Raceway.

While his World of Outlaws results have been pedestrian, he still sits fifth in the point standings with momentum finally on his side. Sheppard already is the winningest driver of the series with 81 career feature victories, but his first win of 2023 might spark a run toward a series-record fifth title.

Point man Madden

Chris Madden has been the model of consistency to start the 2023 season after taking last year off from full-time competition. Through six races, Madden sits atop the point standings with an 18-point lead.

The Gary Court, South Carolina, driver has recorded three top-five finishes, including a fifth-place finish at Talladega despite involvement in several incidents. The No. 44 car has a series-best four heat wins but has yet to pick up a feature victory.

Madden won a Showdown feature in 2021 and hasn’t finished a World of Outlaws race at MTS outside the top five. Another victory this weekend would strengthen the points lead and his chances of finally capturing his first series championship.

Fighting for their first

The defending series champion Dennis Erb Jr. also happened to set the track record with a 13.441-second lap last season. Erb Jr. scored a pair of top-10s in the Showdown last season, including a fifth-place finish in the Saturday main event after starting 18th.

Sitting second in the standings is Kyle Bronson, who like the points leader Madden has been sneakily consistent without a win through six races. Bronson has four top-10s and a best finish of third this season but has yet to log any laps in World of Outlaws competition in Fountain City.

Ryan Gustin enters the weekend as confident and comfortable as any series regular, sitting tied for third in the standings after four top-10s in six starts. Gustin has five previous USMTS feature wins at MTS and has four top-10s in five World of Outlaws races at the track.

Another driver who shines when the series comes up to the Badger state is Brent Larson from Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Larson’s best career finish of second has come twice in the past two seasons — initially in the inaugural Showdown feature in 2021 and then again last August at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond.

Winona-native Jake Timm will run double duty and attempt to secure a win at his home track following a ninth-place finish in the Saturday main event last season. Dustin Sorenson from Rochester will also be pulling double duty.