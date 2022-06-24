Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Davis flips the script on barrel roll crash, wins in return

FOUNTAIN CITY — Brandon Davis of Hayfield, Minnesota won the 30-lap Modified feature Friday night in his first race at Mississippi Thunder Speedway since flipping his car during a race in May.

Davis took the lead early from pole sitter Steve Lavasseur and started pulling away from the field, winning by a comfortable margin thanks to some adjustments made after his heat race.

“The thing was really good,” Davis said. “I struggled with it early on. I’ve been getting it more dialed in. I was kind of out to lunch during the heat races, made some small changes and it was really good.”

Davis spent the winter building his No. 50III only to crash it on May 5 during a race at MTS’ Dairyland Showdown. The car climbed the wall in turn one and barrel rolled several times before coming to rest on it’s roof. Davis spent weeks repairing the car and he said winning in his return was satisfying redemption.

“It’s super cool,” Davis said. “I spent four or five months building the thing, having to put the wife and kids sort of to the side. Got it together and first thing I did was roll it, so I spent the next three weeks doing what I had been doing the last few months. That sucked for the wife and kid. It’s pretty cool and I’m pretty happy.”

Davis won the $2,000 winner’s purse and sets himself up to win more next week. The race was the first of two events in the track’s Thunder Summer Series for the Modified and B-Mod series.

The person with the most points at the end of next week’s races, based on finishing position and positions gained, will win $1,000 in the Modified series and $500 in the B-Mod series. Prize money will also be awarded to all those in the top 20.

Davis, who won and and made up three spots from his starting position, sits in good standing for a bonus at the end of next week’s races.

“We’ll be here next week for sure,” Davis said. “It’s nice, we just have to make sure to cross our T’s and dot our I’s.”

Jim Chisholm finished second while Jake Timm was the biggest mover of the race, gaining seven spots to round out the top three. Points leader Keith Foss finished ninth.

CHISHOLM HOLDS OUT TO WIN

Jim Chisholm’s second place finish came right after Joe “Smoke” Chisholm won the 20-lap B-Mod feature despite a large field of challengers and multiple cautions.

Among 30 entries, 24 of which advanced to the A-feature, Eric Kanz of Winona was the leader in the first seven laps. After a caution on lap 8, Joe Chisholm’s No. 25 took the lead and kept off a late charge by Taylor Ausrud to win $1,000 and set himself up nicely in the B-Mod Summer Series standings.

Ausrud finished second while Zach Brom took home third. The win is Joe Chisholm’s second of the year and extends his overall series points lead over Brom to 28 points.

In the 20-lap Late Model feature, Lance Hofer jumped out to a quick lead before being caught by Brad Waits. With five laps to go, Waits spun out a lapped car in Caylee Kjos to bring out the caution and bunch up the field.

Hofer caught Waits in turn three coming the line with two to go and held him off for the win. Waits — who still maintains a points lead in the series — finished second. Kory Ressie finished third.

In the Hobby Stock 18-lap feature, outside pole sitter Nick Schwebach put his No. 38S car in the lead with plenty of challangers staying in range. Steve Holthaus, Chris Hovden and Steve Dwyer each took turns in second, but none of them could catch Schwebach before the checkered flag flew.

Dwyer finished second, Hoyden took third and Holthaus settled for fifth. Schwebach now trails second-place Dwyer in the points by only one while Hoyden still holds the series lead.

In the first ever Micro Sprints race on the full three-eighths mile oval, Caleb Moen caught Joe Snow for the lead and went on to win the 15-lap feature race.

Racing at MTS will return next week for the Rivercity Rumble and the second leg of the Thunder Summer Series. All four weekly series from the United States Racing Association are scheduled to compete as well as . Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday while opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

