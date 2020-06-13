Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Jeremy Johnson wins Baehman Law Redneck 100 Challenge

"He hit me really hard the last three laps, but I managed to hold it," Johnson said. "He was going to have to go around the outside if he wanted it."

Chris Hovden got the night started by winning the Jailhouse Saloon USRA Hobby Stocks class, holding off La Crosse's Steve Dwyer in the 22-car field. The two were in control of the race early on before cautions on laps 14 and 15 made it tight again. Yet, Hovden's confidence never wavered.

"I'm pretty confident in myself," Hovden said. "I have been doing this for 15 years, so it comes second nature to me."

The Black Horse Bar and Grill USRA B-Mods class got off to a bit of a rocky start with three cautions in the first five laps, including a three car pileup on lap one. But they quickly found their footing — specifically Kadden Kath — who leapt out in front early. He and Eric Thill — who won the B-Mods race the week before — were battling out before the two got caught up with one another between turns one and two on lap 12. It knocked Thill out of the race and Kath thought he was done as well.