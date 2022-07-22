Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Jim Chisholm brings home win, early birthday gift for his father

FOUNTAIN CITY — It’s going to be pretty hard for the Chisholm family to top Jim Chisholm’s early 60th birthday gift to his dad.

Jim Chisholm put the No. 25C modified car in victory lane Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in the United States Racing Association Modified series 25-lap feature.

“It’s super cool,” Chisholm said. “It’s really cool to get (my dad) down in victory lane. We got my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother was there. We got my girlfriend and my uncle too down there in victory lane and one of our sponsors Rich who comes helps us every week. It’s a fun family group here.”

Chisholm moved in to second place early when he followed Dustin Sorensen through a three-wide move to the lead. Chisholm forced Sorensen to make a mistake a few laps later, giving Chisholm the chance to take the top spot from the current points’ leader in the United States Modified Touring Series.

“The top looked really good and (Sorensen) went up there,” the Osage, Iowa-native Chisholm said. “He got through to the lead and we just followed him. He went up top and I thought that was the place to be. I kind of drove it in a little harder to shove my nose in there and it was enough to get him off the top. The next corner, the drove it in really hard, so I backed up and took over.”

Chisholm kept Sorensen at bay for the second half of the race while navigating lapped traffic. Sorensen went on to take second while Keith Foss rounded out the podium. Foss maintained his points lead over Josh Angst, who finished sixth.

The win — Chisholm’s first of the season — and doing so against a former MTS winner in Sorensen has Chisholm’s confidence high heading into the last leg of the regular season.

“This helps build a lot of confidence,” Chisholm said. “We made a couple adjustments and I don’t know if it made us any faster, just a lot more stable. I’ve struggled to run a cushion these last few months but I feel like I was able to learn more tonight.”

OLSON WINS B-MODS ON WRECK FILLED NIGHT

34 cars showed up to run in the USRA B-Modified series at MTS on Friday, but not nearly as many left with their car in top shape.

Accidents were frequent in the preliminary races for the series — including eight of 14 cars in the B-feature wrecking out or being parked — but no crash topped Darran Jonsgaard’s flip in Heat 3.

With a ton of momentum off turn two, Jonsgaard’s No. 8J climbed the wall near the backstretch pit enterence and flipped two times before coming to a rest. Johnsgaard was able to climb out of the car and walk away under his own power.

After the eventful opening, the 20-lap feature went nearly incident free as Ryan Olson of Strum rode the high line to the checkered flag. Dylan Goettl finished second while points leader Joe Chisholm finished third.

Olson’s win is his second of the year, matching Joe Chisholm’s win total and putting him just 15 points back of the series leader.

The B-Mods weren’t the only cars flipping at MTS on Friday, as Ryan Frandsen flipped his No. 9 Micro Sprint car in the series second heat race.

In the 12-lap feature, Caleb Moen of Eau Claire started on pole but quickly was passed by Joe Snow. After a caution restacked up the field, Moen passed Snow for the lead to go two-for-two in the Micro Sprint races at MTS.

Dylan Clinton of West Union, Iowa made his season debut in the USRA Hobby Stock division and didn’t waste time getting to the front in the 18-lap feature. Clinton made a pass on the outside at the green flag to take the lead.

Clinton would fend off three restart challenges from series leader Chris Hovden to pick up the win. Nick Schwebach finished third.

MTS hosts the K-Town Klash next Friday featuring the return of the Late Model division as well as the other three weekly USRA series. Opening ceremonies start at 7:15 p.m.