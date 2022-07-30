Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Olson wins in dramatic photo finish to honor Casey Knutson

FOUNTAIN CITY — Before taking the green flag for the B-Mod feature Friday night at the Casey Knutson Memorial at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, “Flyin’” Ryan Olson looked to the sky and spoke to the late racer.

“I looked up and I said ‘Casey, this one’s for you,’” Olson said.

Flyin’ Ryan and company delivered on his promise, battling Joe Chisholm to the finish of the 40-lap feature. Olson would beat Chisholm to the checkered flag by .068 seconds to win, celebrating in victory lane with a point to the heavens alongside Knutson’s family.

The win carries more than just a $6,012 purse and a trophy for Olson. The owner of Flyin’ Ryan’s Restaurant in Eleva said the win meant doing right by the family of Knutson, a racer who died in an automobile accident in February 2020 at the age of 26.

“Casey was a great competitor that I raced for many years,” Olson said. “His sister stops into my bar and grill every once in a while. She said ‘I hope you win that race, it would mean to me and my brother.’ I actually put up a Facebook post before I went saying ‘We’re going to put on a hell of a show for you, Casey.’”

Joe Chisholm had taken the lead from Lebanon, Missouri-native Kris Jackson right before a caution at the halfway point. Olson was one of many Chisholm had to fend off between several late restarts.

The No. 25 of Chisholm led Olson’s No. 21 to the white flag signifying one lap to go. Olson, who got to the front using the high side, cut underneath Chisholm off turn four and beat him to the line by a matter of hundredths of a second.

“I got up to the top earlier than I expected,” Olson said. “I didn’t want to go to the top and burn my tires early but I kind of got pushed up there and was catching the leaders…Towards the end, I figured the bottom would be coming in and Joe’s a hell of a racer. I figured a slider was coming so I tried to time it just right for when he comes sliding pass me I’d go down below him and try to race him to the finish line.”

Jackson finished third while Erik Kanz and Taylor Ausard finished fourth and fifth respectively. In total, 50 cars entered in hopes of making the cut for the 30-car feature.

The win — Olson’s second in a row – shrinks Chisholm’s points lead in the United States Racing Association B-Mod series down to just 10 points. While he didn’t come out on the better end of their battle, the Osage, Iowa native couldn’t deny his enjoyment in a clean battle with Olson.

“Olson was definitely really fast around the top,” Chisholm said. “That’s where he’s good at and that’s where he pulled away and it became his race to win. We found some speed at the bottom that got us in position for the victory but made some mistakes, let Ryan go back to the bottom. It was so fun racing Ryan side-by-side. If he races me clean, we’ll keep racing him clean.”

SANDERS TAKES ADVANTAGE OF SLIP UPS

The early favorite in the 30-lap USRA Modified feature was Jake Timm, a two-time feature winner this season in just four races. His chances of a third win this year literally went up in smoke on lap three when the then-race leader suffered a mechanical issue that forced him to retire.

From there, Lucas Schott took command of the field until a caution with six laps to go led to him battling Dustin Sorensen for the lead on a restart. Contact between the two sent Sorensen into the wall and out of the picture to win.

With Schott’s car damaged, the No. 20 car of Happy, Texas-native Rodney Sanders made a pass for the lead and held off Schott’s No. 69 car to win. Jim Chisholm finished third.

Keith Foss finished fifth while Josh Angst placed sixth right behind him. The points gap atop the Modified standings between leader Foss and Angst is just eight points.

In the 20-lap USRA Late Model feature, Brad Waits looked well on his way to his third victory this season with a few laps to go. When Waits got stuck behind the slow No. 94 car of Kevin Hager, it gave Lance Hofer an easy path past the dominant car of the day for the race win.

Waits still came second having now gone all five Late Model features without a finish worse than runner up. Kory Ressie finished third and sits 25 points behind Waits in the series standings.

Steve Larson and Cory Hovden were the two battling it out early for the lead in the 18-lap USRA Hobby Stock feature until Joshua Ludeking caught the pair in his No. 81 car and made a pass for the lead, going on to take the checkered flag for his first win of the season.

All four weekly series — plus Micro Sprints — return to the track next Friday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7:15 p.m.