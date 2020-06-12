Mississippi Thunder Speedway races on, setting record numbers

“It just reiterates the fact that people are ready to do stuff and need to be entertained,” Timm said. “And I think this is a good way to do it … so that those people at risk and want to be there or the elderly can still watch it and kind of be a part of it.”

Two weeks later, racing returned on a weekly basis after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overruled Gov. Tony Evers stay-at-home order on May 13. Racing has gone on without a hitch since, with the speedway being in constant contact with health officials. They don’t have a set capacity number, but monitor it. If it gets too congested, then they stop letting people in — which is what happened a couple of weeks ago. But overall, Timm is confident because of the size of their venue — over 50 acres — offering more flexibility when it comes to social distancing not only for spectators, but for the drivers and pit crew in the pits as well.

“When you consider 50 acres and you consider maybe 300 people on the pits for an event, it gives us a ton of space to spread people out,” Timm said.