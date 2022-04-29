Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Rain washes out season opener again

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — For the second week in a row, rain kept cars off the track Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway and forced another postponement of third annual Karl Fenske Memorial.

Start times for the heat races were moved to an earlier time during the week in hopes of beating out the rain, but a slight drizzle with occasional showers forced the track to pull the plug just after the original start time of 7:15 p.m.

“We thought we were going to get the show in, but then the rain came through,” track promoter Tyrone Lingenfelter said. “We thought it would just wipe us out, but then it just lingered. We hung around and hung around but it got around to be almost 8 p.m. and it started opening up on us.”

One hundered twenty-five cars were entered across the four weekly United States Racing Association series, according to MyRacePass. Forty-nine of those cars were entered in the B-Mod series.

The Karl Fenske Memorial will be rescheduled, according to Lingenfelter, with the new date to be announced after careful consideration.

“We’re going to sit down with the family and look at our schedule closely,” Lingenfelter said. “We didn’t want to just announce a knee-jerk date tonight.”

The track announced on their Facebook page that those who purchased tickets to the race Friday have the option to either mail their ticket or pit pass to Oakridge Fabrication — 1140 72nd Street, Minnesota City, MN — or use their ticket at an upcoming event with either the track or the ticket holder paying the difference depending on the event.

The next time cars are scheduled to hit the dirt at MTS will be Thursday for the Dairyland Showcase, featuring the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the United States Modified Touring Series. Lingenfelter said he’s not worried right now about any issues coming up with the track surface after two weeks of rain.

“I’m not too concerned yet because we got on the track for practice last week,” Lingenfelter said. “If we hadn’t been on the track, I would have been more concerned but right now the weather looks good for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It’s hard to tell obviously if that changes but we should still be in good shape for that.”

Tickets for the Dairyland Showcase are available at myracepass.com. Campsites are available, costing $100 per spot. Purchasing details and other information can be found at mississippithunder.com.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.Krause@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

