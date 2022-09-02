Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Schott dominates Karl Fenske Memorial Modified feature

FOUNTAIN CITY — Before the 35-lap feature Modified race at Mississippi Thunder Speedway’s Karl Fenske Memorial on Thursday, each of the 24 competitors waved red bandanas out of their car in memory of the late local racing legend.

Only one of those competitors would get the chance to wave the checkered flag in victory lane, and Lucas Schott was that man.

The Chatfield, Minnesota driver of the No. 69 car dominated the race and held off the challenges of a charging second-place Jake Timm and third-place Dustin Sorensen. The feature victory — Schott’s second straight in the Modified division at MTS — netted him the night’s grand prize of $4,999.

The race of the night came in the B-Mod 20-lap feature. Taylor Skauge led through the majority of the race and managed to block challengers like Joe Chisholm and Brandon Hare to maintain the lead.

Skauge’s biggest challenge came from Dan Hovden, who coming off turn four on the last lap was side-by-side with the No. 32 car. According to timing and scoring, Skauge beat Hovden to the line by .001 seconds to take home the win. Hare finished third.

Season champion Joe Chisholm and Ryan Olson started 12th and 14th respectively, but soon were in each in the top 10. While battling for second on a late restart, Chisholm had a mechanical error that sent him into the wall and forced him to retire. Chisholm would finish last — 24th — while Olson took sixth.

Chris Hovden followed up winning the season Hobby Stock championship last week with a victory in the 18-lap feature race Thursday night. Hovden took the lead from pole sitter Ryan Happel with eight laps to go. Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota took second place while Gavin Bartel rounded out the top three.

In the final race of the evening, Lance Hofer won his third MTS Late Model feature of the season with a commanding performance. Brad Waits finished second, Olson took third and series champion Kory Ressie finished fourth.

Schott and his fellow Modified competitors will return to MTS on Friday night to run in the United States Modified Touring Series End of Summer Bash with a winner’s payout of $10,000. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:45 p.m.