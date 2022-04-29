Mississippi Thunder Speedway seeing bigger events, bigger names in 2022

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Dirt track racing returns to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City this weekend with its 14th annual season opener.

Entering another year of operation under owner Bob Timm and promoter Tyrone Lingenfelter, the track focuses on providing fans with a good show that is time friendly.

“The thing that’s different when you come here is our focus is on having a timely show and quality racing,” said Timm, who is also in charge of track prep at MTS. “When you come here, we say we’re going to start at 7 o’clock and we will. We’re going to take every opportunity to have side-by-side racing and be three or four wide all night.”

Along with some new sponsors and improved equipment, the biggest change for 2022 will be noticed by fans and competitors alike. The garage and pit areas have been moved further from the stands and closer to turns one and two, giving the fans a better experience.

“It’ll give the cars a little more parking and the spectators a little more room to move around,” Lingenfelter said.

Big events

After rain pushed the start back a week, the track’s season opener will be held at 7 p.m Friday with one of its biggest draws — the third annual Karl Fenske Memorial.

Fenske was a fixture of both local communities and race tracks on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border prior to his passing in July 2019 from complications during surgery. He drove his iconic No. 99 to wins all over the region, including in Fountain City.

“Karl connected a lot of people in the racing community, so we figured we’d hold an event to celebrate his life and his memory,” Lingenfelter said.

Donations from fans and local businesses have helped balloon winner’s purses for each of their four weekly divisions, including the Modifieds main event purse growing to $3,399.

The event that follows on May 5-7 could be their largest to date with the return of the Dairyland Showdown.

The race on May 8 last season was voted the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Models race of the year. The success of last season led the track and World Of Outlaws, a national touring dirt racing league, to add another day to the event and bring in another national touring series in the United States Touring Modified Series.

“This is the first time two national touring series like that have gone to one track and raced three nights in a row,” Timm said. “We’re really excited for that. I think it’s something that’s going to draw a lot of interest for sure. The size of the event and the fact that late models are paying $50,000 to win on the final day is going to draw competitors from all over the country, many who haven’t been here before.”

Both divisions will race every one of the three nights with increasing winner’s payouts each night. The World of Outlaws main event on Saturday will pay $50,000.

The summer includes a pair of events from the Dirt King Late Models tour alongside weekly racing series. The Stars and Stripes 40 will be held on June 3 with a $5,000 payout to the winner. A few months later, the Rumble by the River 40 on Aug. 19 will pay the winner $10,000.

Season championships for the weekly series will be Aug. 26, a week before the USTMS returns with the eighth annual End of Summer Bash on Sept. 2. The final weekend of racing at MTS comes on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with the Great Pumpkin Race.

Drivers to watch

The touring events will draw some of the best dirt racers in the country to MTS. Lingenfelter said he expects Johnathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce and Chris Maddon to be among those racing at the track sporadically throughout the year.

Davenport — nicknamed “Superman” — is a three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion from Georgia with hundreds of wins across various series and circuits in the US. Pierce, from Oakwood, Illinois, is a four-time national champion in DIRTcar with 229 feature wins.

South Carolina’s Maddon is the defending champion of the Dairyland Showdown, pocketing $22,500 for taking home the victory. On top of last year’s win, Maddon has 32 career World of Outlaws Late Model wins.

Outside the visiting series, four weekly series will be contested under the Summit United States Racing Association sanctioning body. Those series include the USRA Modifieds, B-Mods, Late Models and Hobby Stocks.

The top division at the track most weeks will be the Modified series, which Timm said provides the best combination of powerful and lightweight cars.

“It is the highest horsepower class and probably one of the lightest cars out there,” Timm said. “The power-to-weight ratio is pretty favorable to drive and fun to race. On a weekly basis, it’s probably the most exciting class we have.”

Josh Angst of Winona is a five-time USRA Modified track season champion, including back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021. Angst won two races at MTS last year and figures to be a championship favorite again this year.

Dustin Sorensen of Rochester — the 2019 track Modified champion — won three races in seven Modified feature appearances last season, including a race during the Dairyland Showdown.

In the USRA Late Models division, Lance Hofer from Cochrane has won five of the last six track championships, including the last four. Hofer won seven of his 11 feature appearances in 2021.

Matt LaDuke of Cochrane and Kory Reesie of Alma — winners last season who finished second and third in the points, respectively — hope to challenge Hofer and prevent a fifth straight title.

“Flyin’” Ryan Olson won USRA B-Mod championships in 2019 and 2020 at MTS, but finished second last season despite three wins in 14 features. Olson will battle for the championship with Taylor Skauge of Caledonia and Shaun Walski of Rollingstone, both of whom took home two wins and 10 top five finishes last year.

La Crosse-native Steve Dwyer won three races in the USRA Hobby Stocks division, finishing fourth in the standings. Dwyer will look to collect more wins and challenge defending series champion Austin Hoeft of Charles City, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0