FOUNTAIN CITY — In preparation for its 55th year of operation, a new logo for the Mississippi Thunder Speedway was revealed on Feb. 1 to signify the start of “a new era” for the dirt track.

The logo is not the only thing that changed.

The 2023 season brings a new ownership group for the ⅓-mile dirt track in Fountain City with Don Warner joining Bob Timm, an owner since 2009 alongside Tom Lockner, as co-majority owners.

Track promoter Tyrone Lingenfelter also becomes a minority owner with Trenton Berry and Austin Krueger of the streaming service RacinDirt.

“I think I feel about as good about (the future) as I ever have,” Timm said. “It’s a dream team partnership group I think. The thing that was most important is that we had people who weren’t just in it for the money. They were in it for the love and health of the sport.”

The change came about after Lockner, Timm’s brother-in-law and co-owner of MTS since 2009, decided to step away from the business side of the speedway. From there, a domino effect ensued.

“It was mostly something that kind of just happened,” Lingenfelter said. “Once that happened, then Bob and I started to do some talking about wanting to get some people involved. Once we got Don and RacinDirt involved, it was an easy decision for me to be involved.”

Timm didn’t have to look far to find a new business partner to help at MTS. Warner was a natural pick as Timm’s longtime friend and co-owner of OakRidge Fabrication, a C&C machine shop in Minnesota City.

Timm said his friendship with Warner goes back more than 30 years, but it wasn’t just proximity or familiarity that put Warner in the new ownership group.

“He’s not just a business partner and a friend, but he’s a race fan and former racer himself,” Timm said. “When we knew we needed to find some people to get involved with the race track, it was a natural fit to be involved. He didn’t want to be involved in the day-to-day operations, but he wanted to ensure the track remains successful.”

Along with a new majority owner came a duo that gives the track a concrete streaming service to grow its audience beyond the Coulee Region. Berry and Krueger are the co-founders of RacinDirt.tv, a streaming service that has hosted live and on-demand dirt racing content since 2010.

Lingenfelter also sees its value — at $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year — for local fans who want to stay connected with the track on weekends they can’t attend.

“It’s just like professional sports where it’s hard to have your fans at the racetrack or stadium each and every week,” Lingenfelter said. “Having the TV and streaming aspect helps keep people engaged.

“It’s the same with racing where you might not make it to the track every week. You have stuff going on with family and things like that, but you pick out a marquee event that you always make sure to make and a few others. With TV and streaming, whether at home or on the road, you can stay up to date with standings or how drivers are doing.”

Lingenfelter has become a minority owner as well, saying he doesn’t expect many changes from his role already as the track promoter and race director.

“It’s more a technicality than it is changing,” Lingenfelter said. “My role day-to-day actually basically stays the same with promoting.”

Fans coming to the track this season will notice a number of small upgrades, mainly the use of credit cards available at concession stands. Work is underway also on an expanded pit area for competitors. The biggest changes, however, may come beyond the 2023 season.

Lingenfelter admits that, while they may never be reached, he has big goals in mind for MTS.

“Our ultimate goal is to build one of the top, premiere racing facilities in the entire country,” Lingenfelter said. “What’s the point of having a goal if you’re not going to try to achieve it? Is it something that I think is going to happen in the next year or two to three years? Definitely not. But to get to that point, you have to take all the baby steps to get to that point.”

Timm’s mission is simpler. Do what’s right to keep the sport flourishing in the area.

“Obviously we all want to have a successful racetrack, but we always want to consider the overall health of the sport in the decisions we make,” Timm said.