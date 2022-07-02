Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Timm passes Chisholm to win Thunder Summer Series

FOUNTAIN CITY – Jake Timm patiently waited for his moment to pounce.

Starting in the third position for the Modified feature at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Friday, Timm was in second at the race’s midpoint behind Jim Chisholm.

With $2,000 on the line, Timm let Chisholm drift up the bank of turn 1 before maneuvering his No. 49 car to the lowest portion of the track, perfectly executing a pass.

Timm never relinquished the lead, winning the final race of the evening during the Riverland Rumble at MTS. Based on his accumulation of points in the two-week Thunder Summer Series, Timm earned a large check and a first-place trophy in Victory Lane.

“It feels really good. I knew if (Chisholm) won, he was going to win the points, and if I won, I would win the points, so I knew I had to pass him,” Timm said after the race. “I just gave it all I had.”

Timm, a Winona, Minn. native and the son of MTS track owner Bob Timm, came in third in last week’s Modified feature behind Chisholm and Brandon Davis. Davis started 18th in Friday’s feature after struggling in the heat races but jumped seven spots to finish 11th.

Chisholm, who finished as the runner-up in the Modified feature on consecutive weekends, didn’t go home empty-handed – he won $800 and accrued the second-most points in the Summer Series.

In the 20-lap B-Mod feature, Ryan Olson leaped from a starting position of 5th to secure the victory. Joe Chisholm’s fourth-place finish earned him enough points to win the B-mod Summer Series crown and $1,000 while also maintaining the overall points lead for the season.

The Riverland Rumble also hosted features in the Late Model and Hobby Stock classes of the United States Racing Association.

Brad Waits of Rochester, Minn. followed a second-place finish in last week’s Late Model feature with a win in Friday’s 20-lap contest, fending off Lance Hofer and Matt LaDuke. In the Hobby Stock feature, Chris Hovden won after starting on the outside pole position. Both Waits and Hovden now lead their respective classes in overall points.

Josh Angst now tops the Modified season points list, running in fifth in Friday’s feature.

After taking a week off, racing will return to MTS on Friday, July 15 with all four classes set to take the track. The opening ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.