Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Timm wins two, including Dirt King's Stars & Stripes 40

FOUNTAIN CITY — Jake Timm of Winona showed up and showed out at his home track of Mississippi Thunder Speedway and won the Stars & Stripes 40 of the Dirt Kings Late Model Tour series on Friday night.

The driver of the No. 49 sat on the pole for the 40-lap feature and led every single lap over the regulars of the Dirt King series. Justin Ritchie — who entered the race fourth in the division’s standings — finished second. Nick Panitzke out of Lonsdale, Minnesota finished third.

The win for Timm didn’t come without an early scare. While looking to take the lead from Timm on lap 2, outside pole sitter Todd Frank pounded the wall on the backstretch and was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue.

Dirt Kings points leader and two-time winner this season Troy Springborn finished 12th. Nick Avelink — the driver running second in points — took seventh place.

Timm didn’t settle for one win on Friday, taking the checkered flag in the United States Racing Association Modified series for track points. Timm won the 20-lap feature from the pole while Jeremy Nelson took second and Steve Lavasseur took third.

In the USRA B-Mods, the driver of the No. 95X Shaun Walski of Rollingstone, Minnesota won the 20-lap feature that saw seven cars fail to finish. Walski’s win follows a runner-up finish in last week’s season opener. Zach Brom drove his No. 43 car from ninth to second for the podium finish while pole sitter Colby Mann rounded out the top three.

Nick Schweback of Fountain, Minnesota won the USRA Hobby Stocks 18-lap feature from a third-place stating spot. Steve Larson and Joshua Ludeking — both of Decorah, Iowa — finished second and third respectively.

The full slate of MTS’s regular series returns next week with the USRA Late Model Special on Friday. Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

