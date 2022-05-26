Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Track hopes weather stays away for Driver Appreciation Night

FOUNTAIN CITY — The saying “third time’s the charm” didn’t apply for Mississippi Thunder Speedway last week after it had to cancel its third event of the season.

With track conditions not able to improve from earlier rain showers forcing another cancellation, the track has still yet to begin its track championship season. The only races run at the track so far this year were World of Outlaw Late Model and United States Modified Touring Series races during the Dairyland Showdown.

The track hopes to get local drivers for their first points paying event on the track Friday night.

“Mother Nature has been kind of brutal to us,” MTS promoter Tyrone Lingenfelter said. “The only event we got in during May last year was our World of Outlaw event. Hopefully now the weather stays fine, she’ll play nice, and we can get our local guys out there.”

Friday’s event marks Driver Appreciation Night at MTS where drivers will not be charged for a pit pass to enter the event. The winning payouts — including $1,000 for Modifieds, $500 for Late Models, $400 for B-Modifies and $300 for Hobby Stocks — will not be changed.

“It’s our way of giving back to our guys each week as well as giving back to the racing community in general by allowing drivers to come race for free that night,” Lingenfelter said. “They get one free pit pass, so that allows them to come race for free while our payouts stay the same. We’re able to do that thanks to our great sponsor in Coca-Cola. They stepped up and made this event happen.”

Lingenfelter confirmed that a makeup date has been scheduled for the third Annual Karl Fenske Memorial, originally scheduled for April 22. The new date for the weekly series under the United States Racing Association banner will be Sept. 1, the night before the USMTS End of Summer Bash.

The races Friday will be Free County night for residents of Buffalo County in Wisconsin, Olmsted County in Minnesota and Clayton County in Iowa. Residents of those counties will be eligible for free admission with an ID confirming their residency.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday with hot laps starting at 7 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.