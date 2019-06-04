WEST SALEM — One month into the racing season at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, there has been exciting racing across the weekly divisions.
The best battle of all can be found in the NASCAR Late Model division between its two most recent champions — Nick Panitzke and Steve Carlson. Panitzke got the better of Carlson on Saturday to claim his third straight feature win of the year.
Jerimy Wagner got around Tom Carlson two laps into the Budweiser 25-lap Late Model feature. Mike Carlson would follow Wagner for several laps to try to find a way around him. Two yellow flags slowed the action with nine laps to go, making each restart pivotal. Mike Carlson shot by Wagner to take command of the race on one green flag, but Panitzke squeezed under Mike Carlson with four laps to go to take the top spot. Panitzke drove away from Steve Carlson in the final laps to claim victory for the third consecutive race. In victory lane, Pantizke said, “Those guys are picking things up and we have to stay on our A-game.”
In the Sportsmen feature, Brian Hesselberg was leading the way while holding off Chris Weber. With five laps to go they made contact in Turn 4 and spun out. Tom Luethe inherited the lead and endured two late yellow flags to score his first win of the season.
Jason Stark was on his way to a clean sweep in the Hobby Stock division before a broken part with two laps to go forced him off the track. Adam Moore was the beneficiary, and took the feature win.
Jonathan Burbach started on the pole in the Street Stock feature and led the entire way to capture his first win of 2019. The wacky Outhouse Race lived up to its billing once again as Adam Moore was the ‘King of the Port-A-Potty” for the fourth straight year.
Action continues Saturday with the Late Models, Sportsmen, Hobby Stock and Hornets. After qualifying, another round of Kids’ Rides will takes place. The thrilling Double Spin to Win race for the Novelty division takes place later in the program. Gates open at 6 p.m., qualifying begins at 6:15 and racing starts at 7:30.
For more information on the La Crosse Speedway or the 2019 schedule, call 608-786-1525 or visit lacrossespeedway.com. La Crosse Speedway is proud to be a NASCAR Hometrack, part of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series.
