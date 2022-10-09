Oktoberfest racing: Goede, Bachman dominate Big 8 Late Models while Majeski wins in truck

WEST SALEM — The Big 8 Late Model series was in town Saturday for Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, but it was a pair of track regulars that outran the competition.

Jacob Goede of Carver, Minnesota and Steve Bachman of Bangor followed each other through the field and occupied the top two spots until the checkered flag after 38 laps when Goede picked up another Oktoberfest victory.

“The whole race was intense,” Goede said. “I could tell Steve was really good. I got behind him and knew he’d be tough to beat so I followed him through traffic. Once he slipped up and got under him, I knew that might have been the race but it was still close. That was all I had at the end. He made it tough on me.”

Bachman took second after losing ground to Goede in the waning laps due to lapped traffic. Goede’s win is his third-straight Big 8 Oktoberfest victory and comes the night after winning both ends of a double feature for the NASCAR Weekly Late Models. In total, the 2019 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Champion registered five wins this season at La Crosse.

“We’ve been good down here the past four or five years,” Goede said. “I try and race down here during the summer while there’s no racing at Elko Speedway. We’ve gotten to have a pretty good package around here and when Oktoberfest comes we’re out guns blazing to get some trophies and it ended up working out really good the last couple of days.”

Dale Nottestad won the Big 8 series championship with a 22nd place finish in a car familiar to fans at La Crosse. After Nottestad’s No. 2 suffered a mechanical issue earlier in the day, Adam Oxborough lent Nottestad his car so he could race to secure his first series title.

“The transmission or drive shaft broke,” Nottestad said. “We didn’t have anything with us to fix it up and Adam Oxborough offered up his car to us, we checked with the Big 8 and they said it was cool. I had to run every lap in the last chance to run the feature so it worked out.”

In the Midwest Truck Series finale, the fast qualifier Ty Majeski started from the back after opting for fresh tires. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver cut through the field and put himself in second when a caution came out with two laps remaining.

Majeski passed the dominant truck of the race, the No. 28 of Danielle Behn, on the restart to claim the victory in a sendoff for the No. 91 truck built by Toby Nuttleman.

“This is the first Toby truck ever built,” Majeski said. “Toby and Justin (Zmyewski) have a lot of hours into this along with their employees and to give it a run like that hopefully sells it.”

The contender for a NASCAR Truck Series title got some jeers in the post-race celebration, in part because of the new fan favorite he beat. The 23-year old Behn — who entered the evening 11th in the series points — had a several second lead before the late caution and got a huge reaction from the crowd when she took the podium.

“All day today we’ve been making changes, going back and forth, before I decided we should just go with what we know,” Behn said. “It could have been better but still good enough and it helped starting near the front…I couldn’t hear them during the race. The radio was pretty calm and quiet. Once I got to the front here, I heard them all and that was pretty cool.”

Kody Hubred rounded out the top three while series points leader James Swan finished 11th after running off track through the backstretch grass.

The Mid-American Series feature saw a rash of blown or cut tires. A late caution came out when Rick Redig-Tackman and Dan Gilster cut tires while Steve Blair spun in turn two. Glister and Blair were running in the top five at the time and were relegated to 16th and 18th place finishes.

The caution proved extra costly for the race leader Jim Cormack, who was running seconds ahead of the field. Rookie of the Year winner Clay Curts managed to pass Cormack and win with heavy damage to the body of his No. 88 car. Rick Corso brought home his car third despite having no breaks.

Midwest Dash series championship contenders Phil Malouf and Scott Ciesielski entered the 20-lap feature separated by one point and found themselves battling for the win as the checkered flag neared.

Ciesielski had a window of hope to get by Malouf with two laps remaining, but Malouf fended him off to win the race and the series title.